Many Montana campgrounds closed for season due to flooding
June is a beautiful time of year to camp in Montana - or it usually is. But this year, getting to campgrounds this year can be impossible after this month's major floods.
“The East Rosebud has significant road damage throughout the drainage,” Mariah Leuschen-Lonergan, the public affairs specialist with the U.S. Forest Service, said Tuesday.
The U.S. Forest Service now expects many popular campgrounds near Red Lodge to be closed the entire summer.
“Sheridan, Rattin, M-K and Limber Pine are all campgrounds that we anticipate are going to be closed for the season,” said Leuschen-Lonergan.
As you head down the Stillwater Valley, it’s similar sight. Woodbine, Jimmy Joe and East Rosebud campgrounds are also expected to remain closed for the year.
The campgrounds themselves suffered minimal damage but roads, bridges and parking lot areas are a mess.
“There’s just a cliff now where the road used to be. And that... was the moment where I think we realized, oh gosh, we really are not getting out of here any time soon,” said Nicole Oshea, who was evacuated from the East Rosebud campground on June 14.
Oshea was able to make it out, but her car is still stuck there, and she has no idea when she’ll be able to get it.
“You just think that when something happens your insurance is going to cover it, and I have full coverage insurance, but my claim initially got denied because there’s not physical damage to the car and because an adjuster couldn’t go see it,” Oshea said.
Overall flood damage to Forest Service campgrounds, trails and recreation facilities in Montana is estimated at $20 million, according to Leuschen-Longergan. The Forest Service hopes to pay for some of that damage through the Federal Highways Program.
“Our initial estimates are about $5.7 million is what we are going to submit,” said Leuschen-Lonergan.
While all of the damage is overwhelming, there is at least some positive news headed into the Fourth of July weekend. A few campgrounds near Red Lodge are set to be open.
“The Palisades Campground is one that is open… the district also anticipates opening Basin Campground later this week,” Leuschen-Lonergan said.
If you do plan on heading out for a camping trip, you should contact the district office at 406-446-2103 to check if a campground is open and safe.
Local News
Red Lodge residents bail out houses as FEMA assistance approved for MontanaJackie Coffin 11:05 PM, Jun 16, 2022
Local News
'Breaks my heart': Park City veteran's home washes away in Yellowstone RiverHailey Monaco 8:43 PM, Jun 15, 2022
Flood
Laurel veteran starting property cleanup after massive flood damageCasey Conlon 8:03 PM, Jun 16, 2022
Local News
Fromberg residents assessing the damage from massive floodsHailey Monaco 8:05 PM, Jun 16, 2022
Local News
Update: Billings water plant restarts at 'very low capacity'MTN News 12:02 PM, Jun 15, 2022
Montana News
Montana seeking speedy presidential disaster declaration for massive floodingMTN News 5:53 PM, Jun 15, 2022
Montana News
Road to Gardiner opens, Mammoth likely to remain closedMTN News 2:54 PM, Jun 14, 2022
News
Gianforte declares statewide disasterJohn Riley 12:20 PM, Jun 14, 2022
Local News
Yellowstone Park hopes to open southern loop within a weekJohn Sherer 7:37 PM, Jun 14, 2022
Local News
Fromberg battles 100-year floodingJackie Coffin 8:22 PM, Jun 14, 2022
Local News
Absarokee homes submerged as flooding erodes Stillwater River banksScott Breen 7:34 PM, Jun 14, 2022
Local News
Montana National Guard rescues large group stranded at East Rosebud LakeCasey Conlon 8:16 PM, Jun 14, 2022
Local News
Massive flooding causing evacuations in LaurelPhil Van Pelt 8:54 PM, Jun 14, 2022
News
Montana National Guard rescue a dozen people stranded by floodingJohn Riley 3:51 PM, Jun 14, 2022
Local News
Flood evacuation center busy in Red LodgeHailey Monaco 9:29 PM, Jun 13, 2022
Montana News
Video: Park employee housing swept into river in GardinerMTN News 11:05 PM, Jun 13, 2022
National News
Northern portion of Yellowstone could remain closed for 'substantial length' due to floodingSarah Dewberry 3:26 PM, Jun 15, 2022
Local News
'Raging beast': Campers rescued from flooded Stillwater RiverAlina Hauter 8:22 PM, Jun 13, 2022
Local News
Historic Absarokee homestead flooded, evacuated as river levels hit 11 feetJackie Coffin 8:39 PM, Jun 13, 2022
Montana News
Video: Park employee housing swept into river in GardinerMTN News 11:05 PM, Jun 13, 2022
Local News
Flood evacuation center busy in Red LodgeHailey Monaco 9:29 PM, Jun 13, 2022
Montana News
Floodwaters cut off Stillwater Mine, some employees strandedMTN News 2:01 PM, Jun 13, 2022
Montana News
Historic flooding on the Yellowstone RiverMTN News 3:16 PM, Jun 13, 2022
Local News
Video: Drone captures major flooding in AbsarokeeCBS News 4:37 PM, Jun 14, 2022
Montana News
Paradise Valley residents say flooding unlike anything they've seen beforeEdgar Cedillo 10:31 AM, Jun 14, 2022
Comments / 0