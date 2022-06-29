ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Universal Pushes Release Date For Illumination Comedy ‘Migration’

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bat2b_0gP3LroW00

Click here to read the full article.

Universal Pictures has pushed back the wide theatrical release for the Illumination film Migration from Friday, June 30, 2023 to Friday, December 22, 2023.

Migration was set to open on its prior date against Disney’s Indiana Jones 5 . On its new opening weekend, it will open against titles including Disney’s Star Wars: Rogue Squadron and an untitled Star Trek sequel from Paramount.

Migration is billed as a modern-day comedy following a family of ducks who convince their overprotective father to go on the vacation of a lifetime as they attempt to migrate from New England, through New York City, and ultimately down to the Bahamas. Oscar nominee Benjamin Renner ( Ernest et Célestine ) is directing the pic from an original screenplay by Mike White ( School of Rock , The White Lotus ). Illumination founder Chris Meledandri is serving as producer.

Universal most recently released Amblin’s Jurassic World Dominion and Blumhouse’s horror The Black Phone . Titles coming up for distribution include the Illumination pic Minions: The Rise of Gru (July 1), Jordan Peele’s anticipated horror Nope (July 22) and the Jo Koy comedy Easter Sunday (August 5). The studio will handle international distribution only for upcoming features including John Michael McDonagh’s The Forgiven (July 1).

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Robert A. Katz Dies: Oscar- And Emmy-Nominated Producer On ‘Introducing Dorothy Dandridge’ And Films ‘Gettysburg’ And ‘Selena’ Was 79

Click here to read the full article. Robert Katz, a film and television producer best known for Gettysburg, Selena and Introducing Dorothy Dandridge, died June 22 at Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys, CA following a long battle with lung cancer. He was 79. His death was confirmed by his family. Katz was born February 7, 1943 in Los Angeles, where he grew up, graduated high school and attended college. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2021: A Photo Gallery He served in the U.S. Marines as a jet fighter pilot. In the mid 1960s, he was detailed to Israel, where he helped to...
NFL
Deadline

‘Accused’: Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Wendell Pierce & Karen LeBlanc Join Fox Crime Anthology Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Emmy nominee Malcolm-Jamal Warner (The Resident), Wendell Pierce (The Wire) and Karen LeBlanc (The Kings of Napa) are set to star in an episode of Accused, Fox’s straight-to-series crime anthology drama, Accused, executive-produced by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore. Accused, directed by Michael Cuesta and co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology. It opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view...
NFL
Deadline

‘Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin Shoved To Pavement By LAPD During Pro-Choice Rally, Says She’s Seen Worse – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, with Sweetin comment and video Jodie Sweetin said on E!’s Daily Pop today that while she understands “people are shocked” to see “Stephanie Tanner” — her character on Full House — subjected to she describes as “a very minor incident of police brutality,” she hopes the public focus will remain on the larger issues. “I think people are shocked when they see Stephanie Tanner, something happen to her, it makes it more real, and I hate that,” Sweetin said. “I hate that it takes people knowing someone or someone they recognize for people to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Meledandri
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Chris Pratt
Person
Jo Koy
Popculture

'Top Gun: Maverick' to Strike Gigantic Box Office Milestone on Saturday

Top Gun: Maverick just hit another box office milestone on its way to becoming the biggest movie of 2022 so far. The Numbers, a box office statistics website, reported that the Tom Cruise blockbuster raked in an estimated $8.25 million on Friday, placing its total U.S. box office total at $499.47 million. That measurement means Top Gun: Maverick will hit $500 million at the domestic box office on Saturday (and then some).
MOVIES
Deadline

Ken Williams Dies: “Everybody Plays The Fool” Songwriter Was 83

Click here to read the full article. Kenneth “Ken” Williams, who wrote or co-wrote more than 500 songs including the classic 1972 hit “Everybody Plays the Fool” recorded by The Main Ingredient with lead vocals by Cuba Gooding Sr., died June 17 following a long non-Covid illness at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, NY. He was 83. His death was announced by his wife, the Broadway actress and singer Mary Seymour Williams. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Although most widely known for “Everybody Plays the Fool,” the classic R&B song he co-wrote with Rudy Clark and J.R. Bailey, Williams...
MANHASSET, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Universal Pictures#Christmas#Paramount#Amblin#Hero
Deadline

Mark Fleischman, Former Studio 54 Owner, Planning Assisted Suicide In Europe

Click here to read the full article. The man who once ruled New York City nightlife has told a media outlet that he plans to end the party in July. Mark Fleischman, who owned Manhattan’s Studio 54, once the world’s most exclusive club, is now 82 and confined to a wheelchair. He told the New York Post that he plans to use the Swiss nonprofit assisted suicide group Dignitas to end his life on July 13. The group helps assisted suicides with a lethal dose of barbiturates after a lengthy screening process. “I can’t walk, my speech is f–ked up and I...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ETOnline.com

Mary Mara, Actress in 'ER' and 'Law & Order,' Dead at 61 After Drowning In St. Lawrence River

Actress Mary Mara, who appeared on television shows such as ER, Law & Order: SVU, Nip/Tuck and more, is dead after drowning in New York's St. Lawrence River. She was 61. Per the NY State Police, on June 26, at 8:10 a.m., State Police responded to a call in the town of Cape Vincent for a reported possible drowning. When Troopers, along with Cape Vincent Fire and Ambulance arrived on the scene, they discovered a female deceased in the St. Lawrence River, who was later identified as Mara.
CAPE VINCENT, NY
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Jon Lindstrom Mourns a Onetime Co-Star Whose Death Leaves the World ‘a Much Less Colorful Place’

The ABC soap vet recalls a fond moment with the late actress. General Hospital’s Jon Lindstrom (Kevin, Ryan) took to Instagram to express his thoughts following the passing of a former co-worker, a woman who “this world will be a much less-colorful place without.” The ABC soap vet was devastated to learn that actress Mary Mara had passed away on Sunday, June 26, at the age of 61.
CAPE VINCENT, NY
Deadline

Travis Barker Hospitalized For Pancreatitis, According To Multiple Reports – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Multiple reports now indicate that Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker was hospitalized yesterday for pancreatitis. Barker was accompanied to the hospital by wife Kourtney Kardashian. TMZ’s report says doctors believe it was triggered by a colonoscopy. Sources close to the family say the musician recently had the procedure. “Travis was sick and had intense pain in his abdomen and it really concerned him and Kourtney,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. PREVIOUSLY on Tuesday: Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker was hospitalized in Los Angeles today for unknown reasons, according to multiple reports. The 46-year-old Barker, accompanied by wife...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Indiana Jones
Deadline

Charge Against Giuliani Backslapper Reduced To Misdemeanor; Rudy Calls Video “Deceptive”

Click here to read the full article. A hoarse and angry Rudy Giuliani decried the downgrading of charges to misdemeanors in the Staten Island slapping incident, saying he felt as if “a boulder hit me” at the supermarket. Video showing the suspect backslapping Giuliani is “a little deceptive,” the 78-year-old former Trump lawyer said. See the video below. Suspect Daniel Gill was arraigned today in Staten Island Criminal Court on misdemeanor charges of Assault in the Third Degree, Menacing in the Third Degree, and Harassment in the Second Degree, and released on his own recognizance by Judge Gerianne Abriano. The next court...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Deadline

Amber Heard Decries Johnny Depp’s Vow To “Move Forward” After Defamation Trial Win

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, 1:58 PM PT: Johnny Depp may be swaggering about to his fanbase about moving forward now a week after winning his multi-million defamation trial against Amber Heard, but the Aquaman star is taking a very different direction. “As Johnny Depp says he’s ‘moving forward,’ women’s rights are moving backward,” a spokesperson for Heard said today after her ex-husband and Run Diary co-star took to social media to thank his fans in print and video for sticking with the much-accused actor. The verdict’s message to victims of domestic violence is…be afraid to stand up...
NFL
Deadline

Paramount Celebrates Tom Cruise, Touts ‘Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts, ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ & More – CineEurope

Click here to read the full article. Flying high with the success of Top Gun: Maverick, and before surprising CineEurope attendees with Tom Cruise himself, Paramount showed off its upcoming slate for exhibition Wednesday in Barcelona. While Maverick and next year’s Cruise tentpole Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One were a key part of the show, upcoming titles highlighted also included Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, game adaptation Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and the next Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Paramount President of International Distribution Mark Viane kicked things off today asserting that “premium formats...
NFL
Deadline

‘Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes’: Six Join Prequel’s Growing Ensemble Of Tributes & Mentors

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The Francis Lawrence directed Lionsgate prequel Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes continues to expand its ensemble cast with a third round of actors playing mentors and tributes from the Suzanne Collins’ YA novel. Max Raphael will play Festus Creed, mentor to a tribute from District 4. Zoe Renee will play Lysistrata Vickers, mentor to a tribute from District 12. Ayomide Adegun will play Pliny “Pup” Harrington, mentor to a tribute from District 7. Kaitlyn Akinpelumi will portray Domita Whimsiwick, mentor to a tribute from District 10. Sofia Sanchez will play Wovey, tribute...
NFL
Daily Mail

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hire Oscar-nominated, left-leaning director of The Handmaid's Tale to shoot their Netflix docu-series

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have hired an Oscar-nominated, left-leaning director to work on their Netflix docuseries as part of their $100 million streaming deal. According to PageSix, Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan Markle, 40, who are currently living in their $14 million mansion in Santa Barbara having stepped back from royal duty last year, have hired Liz Garbus for the reality show, which they have been working on for a year.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Godzilla vs. Kong Sequel Release Date Announced

The Godzilla vs. Kong sequel's release date has been announced. As per Warner Bros., Godzilla vs. Kong 2 will be released in theaters on March 15, 2024, almost exactly three years since the release of the first film. As previously announced, Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard will be returning for the sequel, with Dan Stevens (The Guest, Legion) playing the lead role. Production on Godzilla vs. Kong 2 was supposedly going to begin this summer over in Australia, so an early 2024 release date seems right on track with the expected production timeline.
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

98K+
Followers
31K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy