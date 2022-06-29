Colorado Avalanche Defenseman Erik Johnson Dubbed Honorary Brewmaster For “Champs Brew” Bud Light

It has been a wild 48 hours for Colorado Avalanche fans and beer lovers.

Coors Light announced their limited edition Stanley Cup beer, and now Bud Light has some exciting news.

For the first time, Bud Light is naming Erik Johnson as an “Honorary Brewmaster.” The Avalanche defenseman will work closely with the Bud Light team to create a signature brew.

This batch of Bud Light will be sold in a limited edition Colorado Avalanche bottles featuring Johnson’s signature. Fans can throw back these beers in Colorado throughout the 2022-2023 NHL season.

What a great way to be reminded next season where the Stanley Cup resides.

If that wasn’t enough, they are also releasing customized championship packs with custom branding to celebrate the Stanley Cup being brought home to Colorado. You can purchase the limited edition bottles during the celebration parade.

I wouldn’t expect anything less than this from the official beer sponsor of the Stanley Cup Champions.

Get thirsty, Avalanche fans… you have a title to defend.