Colorado Avalanche Defenseman Erik Johnson Dubbed Honorary Brewmaster For “Champs Brew” Bud Light

By Mary Claire Crabtree
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 2 days ago
It has been a wild 48 hours for Colorado Avalanche fans and beer lovers.

Coors Light announced their limited edition Stanley Cup beer, and now Bud Light has some exciting news.

For the first time, Bud Light is naming Erik Johnson as an “Honorary Brewmaster.” The Avalanche defenseman will work closely with the Bud Light team to create a signature brew.

This batch of Bud Light will be sold in a limited edition Colorado Avalanche bottles featuring Johnson’s signature. Fans can throw back these beers in Colorado throughout the 2022-2023 NHL season.

What a great way to be reminded next season where the Stanley Cup resides.

If that wasn’t enough, they are also releasing customized championship packs with custom branding to celebrate the Stanley Cup being brought home to Colorado. You can purchase the limited edition bottles during the celebration parade.

I wouldn’t expect anything less than this from the official beer sponsor of the Stanley Cup Champions.

Get thirsty, Avalanche fans… you have a title to defend.

AVALANCHE REVEAL INJURIES SUFFERED DURING THEIR STANLEY CUP RUN

NHL players are some of the toughest athletes on the planet, playing through injuries in order to chase their dream of lifting the Stanley Cup. On Wednesday, the Colorado Avalanche revealed the list of injuries they were dealing with during their run to a third Stanley Cup in franchise history.
CBS Denver

Avs fans cheer Stanley Cup at championship rally

Tens of thousands of Colorado Avalanche fans cheered as captain Gabriel Landeskog held up the Stanley Cup at the championship rally in Civic Center Park. The rally began as the parade wrapped up after beginning at Union Station and winding its way through downtown Denver. 
CBS Denver

Coach Jared Bednar gets emotional during Avalanche Stanley Cup rally

With his voice cracking, Colorado Avalanche Coach Jared Bednar showed a lot of emotion during his speech at the Stanley Cup rally at Civic Center Park in Denver on Thursday."I mean, this is a surreal moment for me. I'm going to try not to get emotional ... but I already am," said Bednar. "I love you guys."Bednar thanked several people, including the players for "believing in us as coaches that we could get the job done.""And I appreciate that level of commitment and trust and patience and all that," Bednar said.Bednar also threw a lot of love towards the families...
NAZEM KADRI

In the Stanley Cup, He Was Where He Wanted to Be: 'In the Thick of It' Colorado’s Nazem Kadri returned from an injury to win the Stanley Cup and a measure of redemption after having been criticized as being a li... Nazem Kadri Went Through Incredible Pain to Win...
TAMPA BAY'S INJURY LIST CAME OUT & IT'S...EXTENSIVE

Naturally with their season coming to a close, the Tampa Bay Lightning revealed which players were battling through injury & the nature of those ailments. We all know that the back-to-back Stanley Cup champs were tough & battle hardened, but their injured list this time around was gnarly:. - Brayden...
Grading the blockbuster Kings-Wild Kevin Fiala trade

While the NBA is so excellent at creating drama in its offseason, especially heading to and during the free agency period, the NHL would like to remind everyone that it is also very much capable of turning heads post-Stanley Cup Finals. Take for example the blockbuster trade that went down Wednesday, with the Minnesota Wild […] The post Grading the blockbuster Kings-Wild Kevin Fiala trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LA Kings' forward Kevin Fiala thanks Minnesota Wild on Instagram

Not long after acquiring Kevin Fiala from the Minnesota Wild, the LA Kings officially extended the Swiss-born forward to a seven-year deal. The team formally made that deal official on Thursday, giving the Kings a legitimate scoring threat for the foreseeable future. Fiala, 25, took to Instagram to thank both...
Power play: Gabriel Landeskog slings chicken at Raising Cane's

Colorado Avalanche fans got a special treat with their drive-thru lunch order on Wednesday. Avs star left winger and captain Gabriel Landeskog served up chicken to hungry fans in Aurora.The Avs are set to celebrate coming home with the Stanley Cup with a Stanley Cup parade, rally setup underway in Civic Center Park on Thursday.Landeskog passed out box combo meals to everyone in the drive-thru at 14241 E. Alameda Ave. for an hour on Thursday. 
'All of you are a part of it': Avs soak in Stanley Cup parade and rally

A crowd estimated by Denver's Office of Special Events at over a half million joined the Colorado Avalanche as they raised the Stanley Cup in a two hour long parade that was a lot more like a party. Fans recalled the long time between championships. "I was born and raised in August. I was born in September of 96," said a group of friends, "We've just loved them all of our lives." The Avs have endeared themselves to the fans by climbing rapidly from hockey's basement with a 22 win season in 2016-2017. "To see the team, the camaraderie, passing it around was...
Denver Post Looking to Sell Piece of Colorado Rockies

Click here to read the full article. The Denver Post is looking to sell a piece of its stake in the Colorado Rockies, according to multiple people familiar with the plans.The newspaper, owned by hedge fund Alden Global Capital, owns a 7.3% stake in the MLB team. The group is looking to sell about half of that stake, according to the people, who were granted anonymity because the details are private.The Post has retained Inner Circle Sports to assist in the sale, the people said. A representative for the Rockies, currently controlled by brothers Dick and Charlie Monfort, declined to...
Garcia Hand Picked cannabis debuts in Colorado

(Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver) (Morrison, Colo.) The Jerry Garcia Symphonic Experience at Red Rocks celebrating the rock legend’s 80th birthday couldn’t have been a more fitting place for Garcia Hand Picked to debut its three exclusive cannabis strains in Colorado.
