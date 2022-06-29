O’Fallon native Kevin Graham celebrates Ole Miss Baseball Championship

ST. LOUIS — A couple of area athletes are now college baseball national champions after helping Ole Miss to victory at the College World Series over the weekend.

One of them is Wildwood’s O’Fallon native Kevin Graham. The former Westminster Christian athlete was a big part of the Rebels 2022 title season. Graham hit .335 in 2022 with 11 home runs and 51 RBIs. He did so even after he missed a month with a wrist injury.

On winning a national championship, Graham said, “The emotions from not even knowing if we would get in on selection Monday to (winning the championship) has been insane. I don’t even know if I can describe it yet.”

“We were saying the whole time when we were 7-14, ‘Hang in there, boys. It’s going to be crazy,'” Graham continued. “To see it turn around and happen for us is incredible.”

Graham is also proud to have represented the Greater St. Louis area in his career with the Rebels.

“It’s awesome, man,” Graham said. “I love St. Louis. My teammates give me trouble for my affinity for their pizza. I try to bring it down for them when I can. All of my friends from back home are texting me. It’s been awesome.”

Ole Miss won its first-ever baseball title with the College World Series Championship sweep of Oklahoma.

