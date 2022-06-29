ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

O’Fallon native Kevin Graham celebrates Ole Miss Baseball Championship

By Kevin Ryans
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z9VkG_0gP3KDz100

ST. LOUIS — A couple of area athletes are now college baseball national champions after helping Ole Miss to victory at the College World Series over the weekend.

One of them is Wildwood’s O’Fallon native Kevin Graham. The former Westminster Christian athlete was a big part of the Rebels 2022 title season. Graham hit .335 in 2022 with 11 home runs and 51 RBIs. He did so even after he missed a month with a wrist injury.

On winning a national championship, Graham said, “The emotions from not even knowing if we would get in on selection Monday to (winning the championship) has been insane. I don’t even know if I can describe it yet.”

“We were saying the whole time when we were 7-14, ‘Hang in there, boys. It’s going to be crazy,'” Graham continued. “To see it turn around and happen for us is incredible.”

Graham is also proud to have represented the Greater St. Louis area in his career with the Rebels.

“It’s awesome, man,” Graham said. “I love St. Louis. My teammates give me trouble for my affinity for their pizza. I try to bring it down for them when I can. All of my friends from back home are texting me. It’s been awesome.”

Ole Miss won its first-ever baseball title with the College World Series Championship sweep of Oklahoma.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
extrainningsoftball.com

Savana Sikes Transferring to Ole Miss

Former Georgia infielder Savana Sikes is transferring to Ole Miss, she announced on Tuesday. “Super excited to announce that I will be finishing my academic and athletic career at Ole Miss,” Sikes wrote on social media. “UGA will forever hold a special place in my heart and I cannot thank everyone enough who has supported me along the way. It feels good to be a Rebel!! Hotty Toddy.”
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO College Sports
City
Graham, MO
City
O'fallon, MO
City
Wildwood, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri College Sports
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
State
Oklahoma State
localmemphis.com

Ole Miss Baseball coach Mike Bianco named National College Coach of the Year

OXFORD, Mississippi — Ole Miss head baseball coach Mike Bianco has been named the National Coach of the Year by Collegaite Baseball Newspaper, announced Tuesday. It is the second time in three years that the Rebel skipper has received the honor from Collegiate Baseball, also being named coach of the year following the shortened 2020 season.
OXFORD, MS
KICK AM 1530

The 2 Best BBQ Cities in the US are both in the State of Missouri

A website has ranked the best BBQ cities in America and the state of Missouri dominated the list taking the top 2 spots, so which city comes in first and gets bragging rights?. According to the website Lawnstarter.com, St. Louis and Kansas City are the number 1 and number 2 Best Barbecue Cities in America. St. Louis gets bragging rights claiming the number 1 spot followed by Kansas City (that will certainly cause some arguments between locals of the two cities), but the website based the rankings on a number of different factors including categories like Most Cooking Teams in the top 25% of the past 3 World BBQ Championships, Most BBQ Festivals, and ratings for local BBQ restaurants. All of this led to St. Louis barely edging out Kansas City.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#College World Series#Louis#Westminster Christian#Rebels#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX2Now

García’s homer in 9th lifts Marlins past Cardinals 4-3

Avisaíl García hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning, lifting the Miami Marlins to a 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. With two outs, García hit the first pitch he saw from Ryan Helsley (3-1 ) over the wall in center field, scoring Jesús Sánchez, who walked to begin the inning. It was the second blown save this season for Helsley.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
saturdaydownsouth.com

CBS Sports analyst names biggest threat to Alabama in the SEC West in 2022

CBS Sports analyst Barrett Sallee picked Mississippi as Alabama’s biggest threat in the SEC West in 2022. Sallee did not pick Texas A&M, who defeated Alabama in October 2021, to be the biggest threat to Alabama’s SEC West title run. Ole Miss went 10-3 in 2021 and finished with a 6-2 conference record. In 2021, Ole Miss won 10 games for the first time since 2015.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 2

Carlson drives in 2, Cardinals rally to top Marlins 5-3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dylan Carlson drove in a pair of runs and the St. Louis bullpen combined for four scoreless innings as the Cardinals came back to beat the Miami Marlins 5-3 on Tuesday night. Carlson went 2 for 4 and has hit in five straight games. Teammate Tommy Edman scored a pair of […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
foodieflashpacker.com

8 Best Restaurants In St Charles MO | Must-Try St Charles Restaurants

Looking for the best St. Charles restaurants? You’ve come to the right place!. If you plan to visit St. Louis, you must check out historic St. Charles, Missouri. Only a short 20-minute drive west of St. Louis, you can find a peaceful jaunt through brick-lined streets with horse-drawn carriages, early 18th-century buildings filled with cute boutiques, galleries, and more restaurants than you can imagine.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wtva.com

Oxford businesses prepping for championship parade

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The historic Oxford Square will be one of the most exciting places to be in the state of Mississippi on Wednesday, June 29. The Ole Miss national championship parade begins at 5:15 p.m. Businesses there are doing what they can to be prepared for the crowd...
OXFORD, MS
FOX 2

FOX 2

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy