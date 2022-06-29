Independence Day celebrations set in Macomb

When the Moffatt cemetery on Peoria's South Side was razed in the 1950s, it was more than just tombstones that were lost. It was the stories of the hundreds of people buried there. The rediscovery of the old Moffatt Cemetery begins with Bob Hoffer's genealogical quest to find out where...
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The city of Quincy will be hosting a community forum in the “Community Room” of the Quincy Town Center (formerly the Quincy Mall) on Wednesday, July 6 from 6 - 7 p.m. The forum will allow the city to provide information about the...
KEOKUK, Iowa (KHQA) — Residents gathered at the Keokuk National Cemetery in the late morning hours for a big announcement. Keokuk Mayor Katie Mahoney announced a new project that hopes to assist in rebuilding the access leading to the National Cemetery. Funded by the national and state bi-patrician, the...
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Now abandoned and neglected, the City of Peoria is working to preserve and rehabilitate historic homes. As Brett Brooks reports, one of those dilapidated properties in the historic Randolph-Roanoke District now has a bright future. “This house was built in 1920. It was abandoned...
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One of the biggest upsets in the area came from Pekin Mayor Mark Luft’s loss to political newcomer Travis Weaver for the 93rd House District in the Illinois General Assembly. Luft will retain his position as Mayor but will no longer be a state...
The city of Quincy announced the list of fireworks displays for the 4th of July weekend, plus all the other can't miss events and festivals happening around the Tri-States over the holiday weekend!. The city of Quincy posted on their Facebook page the official fireworks schedule for this holiday weekend,...
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — If your Independence Day plans include fireworks, law enforcers are reminding people most types of fireworks within city limits are illegal in Illinois. Illinois State statute and a city of Quincy ordinance prohibits not only discharging fireworks, but the mere possession as well. The Quincy...
MENDON, Ill. — Tractor pull lovers can celebrate their independence with the roar of engines. The annual Independence Day weekend tractor pull is back at the Adams County Fairgrounds on Sunday, July 3. It features pullers from the Illinois Farm Pullers Association and the Xcaliber Pulling organization. Gates open at 1:30 p.m., with pulling action beginning at 3 p.m.
Jacksonville Correctional Center is paying close attention to its water this morning. WICS Newschannel 20 reports that legionella was found in one of the prison’s main water sources on Monday. According to the Illinois Department of Corrections, there are no positive cases of Legionnaire’s Disease inside the prison at...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Governor JB Pritzker signed two bills into law Wednesday afternoon, both of which were sponsored by local Peoria Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth. House Bill 4813: Providing healthy school lunch options. HB 4813, which is effective immediately upon today’s signing, increases access to nutritious, well-rounded food options...
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Quincy Gems' game against the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes on Thursday, June 30 has been postponed because of unforeseen circumstances. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, July 2 with the first pitch at 5:30 p.m. The gates open at 5 p.m.
From those who signed-up yesterday (6/27) at wgil.com, congratulations to three more winners of Big Bang BOOM VIP tickets:. They were drawn at random this morning and each get a 4-pack of tickets to the VIP viewing area for Big Bang BOOM on July 4th at Lake Storey Park in Galesburg!
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Local election officials expect strong Republican turnout for Tuesday’s midterm Illinois Primary Election. More than 10,000 voters either have already cast an early ballot or have already returned their mail-in ballots across Peoria, Tazewell and McLean Counties. That includes 4,480 in Peoria County, 4,675 in McLean County and 2,059 in Tazewell County, as of Monday afternoon.
FT. MADISON, Iowa (KHQA) — An inmate at the Iowa State Penitentiary has died. Elvin Gilroy was pronounced dead due to natural causes at 9:40 a.m. on Monday, June 27 while in hospice at the penitentiary in Fort Madison where he had been housed as a result of chronic illness.
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — As people hit the polls for Tuesday's primary election, Adams County Clerk Ryan Niekamp said early Tuesday evening that voter turnout in the county has seen a steady stream of people hitting polling places to cast their ballots. "Turnout today in Adams County has been...
PEORIA, Ill. — Outgoing Sheriff Brian Asbell’s hand-picked successor had little trouble fending off a challenge from a fellow Peoria County officer to become the Republican nominee for Sheriff. By the time all votes had been cast and counted Tuesday night, Sheriff’s Captain Chris Watkins held a lead...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After eight years, Broadway Lounge in Peoria is entering its final act. Andrew Driscoll, who has performed on Broadway in New York City, owns the business and the property itself, located at 316 SW Washington in downtown Peoria. In true Broadway form, he said he...
Galesburg Police on Thursday, June 23rd, responded to a reported vehicle theft in the 100 block of South West Street. The alleged theft occurred on Monday, June 20th. Officers met with a 32-year-old female victim who said she was at an apartment with a female friend on the 20th and the female friend wanted a ride from the victim. The victim declined to give her friend a ride, and when the victim returned from using the restroom her friend and her car keys were gone. The victim told police she waited three days to file the report because she was in constant contact via Facebook messenger with her friend – identified as 22-year-old Delaney Sorenson of Galesburg. When Sorenson eventually blocked the victim, she called police. According to police reports, Sorenson eventually told her mother that she left the stolen vehicle at a Walmart parking lot in West Des Moines, Iowa. Sorenson messaged that she left the van in Iowa because she “wasn’t going to jail for a stolen car.” The 2004 Honda Odyssey was listed as stolen and Delaney Sorenson was added to the Galesburg Police pending arrest list facing charges of Vehicle Theft.
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Four people are expected to be OK after a rollover crash with entrapment in the southbound lanes of Route 6 south of War Memorial Drive in Peoria Thursday. The Peoria Fire Department says two people were trapped inside the vehicle and were freed after...
