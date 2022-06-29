ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

'The Garden District' showcases new restaurant menu at Mitchell International

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HzzgY_0gP3JmiX00

A restaurant at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is expanding its menu to highlight the best of Wisconsin for airport passengers.

Over at "The Garden District Kitchen & Bar" you can expect to see Milwaukee staples on the menu.

According to a news release, there will be Usingers corned beef and brats, Jalapeño Cheese Curds served alongside a sriracha ranch and a Milwaukee Fish Fry featuring a lightly breaded cod served with seasoned fries, apple fennel slaw, house tartar sauce, and marble rye. From appetizers, salad, burgers, and entrees, the flavor of Wisconsin is conveyed in every dish.

“MKE is Milwaukee’s hometown Airport, and the Garden District Kitchen & Bar is part of the Airport’s effort to showcase Milwaukee neighborhoods,” Airport Director Brian Dranzik said. “The Airport is in the Garden District, so it makes sense to name this restaurant after the neighborhood the Airport is in.”

This is a partnership between Milwaukee-based manufacturer Perlick and global restaurateur HMSHost.

The restaurant opened during the COVID-19 pandemic. You'll find it on Concourse D near Gate 51.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Milwaukee, WI
Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Restaurants
State
Wisconsin State
Milwaukee, WI
Lifestyle
Milwaukee, WI
Restaurants
City
Milwaukee, WI
kenosha.com

Kenosha Eats: Big Burly Shirly

With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Shirl’s Drive In, 7943 Sheridan Road, is a classic American eatery featuring fresh-made frozen custard. The...
KENOSHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Albanese’s Roadhouse owner dies at 91

WAUKESHA — Dominic Albanese loved life, which included his family, his restaurant and patrons of Albanese’s Roadhouse, whom he described as “family.” Albanese died on Sunday at the age of 91. “He has been in the restaurant business for almost 70 years,” his daughter Lori Syverson...
WAUKESHA, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Milwaukee Needs Maria’s Pizza to Reopen

Maria’s Pizza (5025 W. Forest Home Ave.) is an institution. It’s hard for me to say was an institution. But it is closed, for now, at least. That news caught a lot of people by surprise. A TV news report showed an extremely long line of eager customers outside the restaurant on its last day of service (Sunday, June 26). “I don’t know how they knew [about Maria’s closing]. We didn’t announce anything,” says co-owner Maria Story.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Mitchell International#Restaurant Info#Cod#Food Drink#Usingers#Jalape O Cheese Curds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Greater Milwaukee Today

Goose spotted in Waukesha with pen through its neck

Several Canadian geese were spotted swimming in the Fox River and waddling along the riverbank near Frame Park in Waukesha on Monday. On a closer look, it was discovered that one goose had a pen stuck through its neck. Several wildlife rescue organizations were contacted regarding the welfare of the goose, but none responded.
WAUKESHA, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy