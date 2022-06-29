ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

101-year-old former Nazi guard sentenced to 5 years in prison for role at camp

By Catherine Garcia
The Week
The Week
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pXAOB_0gP3JVf400
Adam Berry/AFP via Getty Images

A 101-year-old man who once served as a Nazi concentration camp guard was sentenced to five years in prison on Tuesday, after being charged with "knowingly and willfully" aiding and abetting the killing of prisoners at the Sachsenhausen camp between January 1942 and February 1945.

It's estimated that 100,000 prisoners were killed at Sachsenhausen, north of Berlin. The Neuruppin Regional Court found that the man, whose name was not released due to German privacy laws, was an accessory to the murder of 3,518 people during his time guarding the camp. This is likely one of the last trials of its kind, as most former Nazi guards are deceased.

"It was extraordinarily difficult to find an appropriate punishment because the acts took place a very long time ago, and the perpetrator is already very old," Neuruppin Regional Court spokeswoman Iris le Claire told CNN. "All of this had a mitigating effect on the sentence."

The man, who was first charged in 2021, denied ever being a guard at Sachsenhausen. "The thousands of people who worked in the concentration camps kept the murder machinery running," Josef Schuster, president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, told CNN. "They were part of the system, therefore they should also take responsibility for it. It is bitter that the defendant has denied his activities at that time until the end and has shown no remorse."

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Grandmother who arranged ‘honour killing’ of daughter-in-law to be freed from prison after 15 years

A grandmother who arranged the murder of her daughter-in-law in 1998 is to be freed from prison after having a parole application accepted.Bachan Athwal, then 70, was jailed alongside her son Sukhdave in 2007 for the so-called honour killing of 27-year-old Surjit Athwal, who went missing during a trip to India in 1998.The Old Bailey heard how Bachan discovered Athwal had been having an affair and wanted to divorce her son but told family members this would only happen “over my dead body”.The court was told Bachan, now 85, was the matriarchal head of the west London family and exercised...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

101-year-old Nazi guard charged over the murder of 3,518 prisoners at WW2 camp where 'cruellest methods of extermination were invented' insists he 'did absolutely nothing'

A Nazi concentration camp guard, aged 101, charged with murdering thousands of prisoners during the Second World War insisted he did 'absolutely nothing' at his trial today. Josef Schuetz is the oldest person so far to face trial over Nazi war crimes committed during the Holocaust. At his trial in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Epstein victim says she hopes Ghislaine Maxwell 'dies in prison' after sentencing

Maxwell, 60, was found guilty on 29 December by a federal jury on five charges, including sex trafficking for the recruitment and grooming of four girls between 1994 and 2004 for sexual encounters with her former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein.In handing down the sentence in Manhattan Federal Court on Tuesday, Judge Alison Nathan called Maxwell’s conduct “heinous and predatory” and dismissed the assertion that she cannot afford fines.Maxwell’s lawyers said on Saturday that the socialite had been placed on suicide watch despite not being at risk of self-harm.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concentration Camps#Prison#Murder#Violent Crime#Nazi#German#Cnn
allthatsinteresting.com

How Anneliese Kohlmann Became One Of The Most Ruthless Female Nazi Guards During World War II

Anneliese Kohlmann brutally beat and sexually exploited female concentration camp prisoners — but she was sentenced to just two years in prison for her war crimes. Anneliese Kohlmann put on her SS uniform late into World War II. Before becoming a concentration camp guard, Kohlmann lived a very quiet life. But by the time the camps were liberated in 1945, Kohlmann had created her own legacy of being one of the most ruthless SS guards in the Nazi regime.
GERMANY
The Independent

Shackled and emotionless – how Ghislaine Maxwell reacted to her 20-year sentence

Ghislaine Maxwell showed no emotion as she was handed 20 years in prison and only looked at one victim throughout the entirety of her three-hour sentencing hearing.The 60-year-old entered the courtroom in the Southern District of New York with shackles around her ankles which rattled as she made her way to her seat on Tuesday morning.As she was asked to stand when Judge Alison Nathan passed the sentence, Maxwell elected to look straight ahead without showing any obvious signs of emotion.Even during her lengthy and unexpected statement, the defendant remained composed and delivered it in a measured fashion.The courtroom appeared...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
Daily Mail

Family of Emmett Till demand arrest of white woman, 88, after discovering unserved 1955 warrant accusing her of kidnapping the black teen before he was lynched by pair of men in Mississippi

A team searching a Mississippi courthouse basement for evidence about the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till has found the unserved warrant charging a white woman in his 1955 kidnapping - and now relatives of the victim want authorities to finally arrest her nearly 70 years later. A warrant for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

Family of Black Man Found Hanging Juneteenth Weekend Demands Answers

The family of Donté Perez Jones, a father and Army veteran, is still demanding answers about his death that police have ruled an apparent suicide. Jones’s body was found hanging in Pennsylvania’s Whitpain Township’s Wentz Run Park during Juneteenth weekend, North Penn Now reports. Investigators said a resident discovered the body leaning against a piece of playground equipment near a walking trail at 7:45 a.m. on June 17.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
rollingout.com

Brittney Griner going to trial on Friday, faces many years in prison (video)

The trial of Russia versus Brittney Griner is set to begin on Friday, July 1, 2022, her lawyer explained. A shackled Griner, 31, was paraded through a detention facility en route to her preliminary hearing in Khimki Court near Moscow. There, Griner and her legal camp learned that she will also be detained for the duration of the trial and at least for the next six months.
BASKETBALL
Daily Mail

'It's not even close to justice': Mother of boy, 10, who was mauled to death by XL Bully dog named 'Beast' condemns prison sentences handed to owners as she vows to appeal after they were jailed for total of seven years

The mother of a young boy, who was killed by a 7st dog named Beast, is demanding that its owners get longer prison sentences after her son's tragic death. Jack Lis, 10, died after being mauled by the killer XL Bully dog that weighed a 'muscular' 96.5lbs in November 2021 - and his mother Emma Whitfield has now set up a petition calling for justice.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy