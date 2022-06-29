ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Nearly $10M for Illinois Head Start services

By WICS/WRSP Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois Head Start services for children under the age of 5 will be getting grants totaling more than $9.8 million. The funding is from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services...

Savings on gas, groceries in Illinois starts Friday

CHICAGO (WICS) — The Illinois Family Relief Plan goes into effect on Friday, July 1. “Starting tomorrow, every Illinoisan will get tax relief on essentials: groceries, gas, your home, and back-to-school supplies, with even more tax relief going into effect next year,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “We are sending $1.8 billion in tax relief to Illinois families – and we are doing that because Democrats balanced the budget, eliminated the bill backlog, and state government is now running a surplus. In challenging times like these, it’s more important than ever to have a government whose first focus is on working families and those who are struggling, and leadership that provides new and creative ways to deliver relief when you need it most.”
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois Veterans Home to receive $200 million for renovations

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy will be getting nearly $200 million in federal funding to be used for campus reconstruction and replacing the current veterans home with a 210-bed skilled care facility. Additionally, 80 independent living domiciliary rooms will be created. This upgrade will...
QUINCY, IL
Firework safety and laws for Independence Day

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Firework Safety during July 4th Weekend. Its Independence Day weekend, so get your grills and fireworks out to celebrate. As we the enter weekend, July 4th is known as firework season, but officials are asking people to be cautious. “Try to stay safe as best...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Some Missouri hospitals briefly halt emergency contraception

A large Missouri hospital chain briefly stopped providing emergency contraception amid confusion over whether the state's abortion ban could put doctors at risk of criminal charges for providing the medication, even for sexual assault victims. St. Luke's Health Kansas City said in a statement Wednesday that it would resume offering...
MISSOURI STATE
Tunnel to Towers pays off mortgage for fallen Iowa State Trooper

In honor of Independence Day, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced today that it has paid, in full, the mortgage held on the home of fallen Iowa State Trooper Theodore Benda. Trooper Benda was critically injured in a car crash on October 14, 2021, while en route to assist a...
IOWA STATE
Pritzker wins Democratic primary for governor

JB Pritzker has won the Democratic nomination for the governor of Illinois in the primary election, the AP is reporting. Pritzker won against Beverly Miles, who was hoping to unseat the incumbent governor to become the first Black governor of Illinois. Pritzker will appear on the ballot as the party's...
ILLINOIS STATE
Darren Bailey winner in Republican primary for Illinois governor

ILLLINOIS (KHQA) — Senator Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, is the projected winner of the Republican nomination for the governor of Illinois in the primary election. Bailey will take on Democrat Governor JB Pritzker in the Nov. 8 general election. Around 8:30 p.m. Richard Irvin and Jesse Sullivan conceded to Bailey...
ILLINOIS STATE
Hair discrimination at work is now illegal

CHICAGO (KHQA) — It is now against the law to discriminate against someone in the workplace in Illinois for their natural hair. Governor Pritzker signed the CROWN Act into law on Wednesday, codifying protections for Illinoisans discriminated against because of hairstyles historically associated with specific racial groups. The act,...
ILLINOIS STATE
Dan Brady wins GOP nomination for Secretary of State

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Dan Brady is projected to be the name on the ballot for Republicans voting for the next Illinois Secretary of State. As of 10:52 p.m., with 83% of precincts reporting, Brady had 77% of the votes while former Sangamon County State's Attorney John Milhiser received 23% of the votes.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Missouri lawmaker convicted in medical clinics fraud scheme

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A state lawmaker has been convicted in a fraud scheme involving her medical practice in southwest Missouri. Tricia Derges, a Nixa Republican, was convicted on Tuesday of 22 federal counts including wire fraud, illegal distribution of controlled substances and making false statements to investigators. Federal...
MISSOURI STATE
Flags ordered to half staff for WWII medal of honor recipient

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, has ordered flags to half staff in honor of the last living World War II medal of honor recipient who passed away on Wednesday. After serving in World War II, Hershel Woodrow “Woody” Williams went on to become a Veteran Service...
ILLINOIS STATE
Death toll rises to 4 after Amtrak train derailment in Missouri

MENDON, Mo. (KRCG) — The death toll has risen to four people after an Amtrak train derailed Monday in Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop B tweeted Tuesday that four people have now died. Previous reports on Monday said three people had died. A statement from Amtrak said...
MENDON, MO
Expert predicts Democratic candidate has uphill battle to beat Miller

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Mary Miller, the Republican candidate for the 15th Congressional District, on Tuesday celebrated her primary election victory with supporters while reminding them of her plans. "As a farmer, I will be honored to represent production agriculture on the agriculture committee," Rep. Miller said. "I look...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Mother, father arrested for death of baby in 2017, body found in 2019

Columbia Police have arrested two people in connection to the remains of an infant found in 2019. Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones announced on Tuesday that Staffone Fountain, 30, of St. Joseph, and Lavosha Daniels, 28, of St. Louis, are both in custody. Fountain was arrested on charges of First...
COLUMBIA, IL

Community Policy