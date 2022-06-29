Best Wimbledon Bets Today (Expect Alcaraz To Be Pushed To Brink)

While showing flashes of the precision and power that has fuelled her ascension to World No 1, Iga Swiatek carried her dominant streak to Wimbledon in a victory over the qualifier Jana Fett that also underlined that another, more challenging chapter of her winning run is now underway.The 21-year-old from Poland did not need to be near her peerless best after running away with the opening set without losing a game. In turn, the Centre Court crowd got behind the Croatian Fett and a much more competitive following set ensued, with Swiatek overcoming a slight wobble and a loss...

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO