ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Best Wimbledon Bets Today (Expect Alcaraz To Be Pushed To Brink)

By Donnavan Smoot
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

The Second Round of Wimbledon has started and we're starting to see the seeds of great runs be planted. Today, several of the stars are out and we have some great matchups on the slate. Donnavan Smoot and Reed Wallach are set to take your through their best bets...

fansided.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Meet The Tennis Player Whose Outfit Went Viral At Wimbledon

Earlier this week, French tennis player Kristina Mladenovic went viral during his first-round match against Angelique Kerber. The 29-year-old was sporting what some called a "crop top." It was somewhat surprising due to Wimbledon's strict dress code, which helped the outfit go viral on social media. Obviously Wimbledon signed off...
TENNIS
The Independent

What time is Coco Gauff playing at Wimbledon today?

Coco Gauff faces Mihaela Buzarnescu in the second round at Wimbledon this afternoon. The American teenager, who fell agonisingly short in the French Open final against Iga Swiatek, appeared in danger of a shock early exit in her first-round match against Elena-Gabriela Ruse. The Romanian world No 54 took the first set 6-2 but Gauff rallied impressively to set up a meeting with Ruse’s compatriot Buzarnescu. Buzarnescu is an easier test on paper, ranked No 127 in the world, but the 34-year-old impressed in a straight-sets victory over Nastasja Schunk and is bidding to replicate her 2018 run at...
TENNIS
The Independent

Iga Swiatek extends winning streak to open Wimbledon campaign as Coco Gauff battles back

While showing flashes of the precision and power that has fuelled her ascension to World No 1, Iga Swiatek carried her dominant streak to Wimbledon in a victory over the qualifier Jana Fett that also underlined that another, more challenging chapter of her winning run is now underway.The 21-year-old from Poland did not need to be near her peerless best after running away with the opening set without losing a game. In turn, the Centre Court crowd got behind the Croatian Fett and a much more competitive following set ensued, with Swiatek overcoming a slight wobble and a loss...
TENNIS
The Independent

What time is Serena Williams’ match today? Wimbledon schedule for Tuesday

Serena Williams makes her long-awaited grand slam return this afternoon as the seven-time Wimbledon champion takes on Harmony Tan on Centre Court today.It comes 12 months after Williams last played a singles match, which ended in tears when the 23-grand slam champion tore her hamstring in the opening round of last year’s Wimbledon.The 40-year-old Williams received a shock wildcard for the main draw after she made her return to the court alongside Ons Jabeur in the Eastbourne doubles last week.Williams received a kind opening draw against French wildcard Tan, who is ranked 115th in the world. “Every match is...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angelique Kerber
BBC

Wimbledon: Casper Ruud loses but Novak Djokovic through to third round

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Third seed Casper Ruud was stunned by Frenchman Ugo Humbert in the Wimbledon second round, while defending champion Novak Djokovic advanced with ease. Norway's Ruud, runner-up at the French...
TENNIS
AFP

Nadal and Swiatek survive wobbles to progress at Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal was again forced to dig deep to reach the Wimbledon third round on Thursday as women's top seed Iga Swiatek survived a stumble to win her 37th match on the spin. Nadal has also benefited from a shock first-round exit for Canada's sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, who took him to five sets at the French Open.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Wimbledon lookahead: Nadal, Gauff, Swiatek play on Day 4

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO THURSDAY. Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff and 2021 runner-up Karolina Pliskova are scheduled to play second-round matches on Centre Court on Day 4 at Wimbledon. Top-seeded Iga Swiatek is also in action. The sixth-seeded Pliskova will face British player Katie Boulter in the first match in the main stadium. Then it’s second-seeded Nadal against Ricardas Berankis. The Spaniard has won the past two Grand Slam tournaments as part of his 22 major titles overall. The 11th-seeded Gauff then faces Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania. The 18-year-old American was runner-up at the French Open earlier this month. Swiatek, the champion at Roland Garros, puts her 36-match winning streak on the line against Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove of the Netherlands. They’ll play on No. 1 Court.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Match#Best Wimbledon Bets#Dutch#Spaniard
The Associated Press

Wimbledon lookahead: Novak Djokovic back on Centre Court

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO WEDNESDAY. With Novak Djokovic, Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray scheduled to play on Centre Court, Day 3 at Wimbledon looks a lot like Day 1. All three players won their opening matches in the main stadium at the All England Club on Monday. Djokovic, a six-time champion who has won the last three Wimbledon men’s singles titles, will face Thanasi Kokkinakis. Raducanu will be next on Centre Court against Caroline Garcia, followed by two-time champion Murray versus John Isner. Other top names in action include Ons Jabeur, Maria Sakkari, Angelique Kerber, Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe. In a match between two Ukrainian women whose lives have been disrupted by war, Lesia Tsurenko will face Anhelina Kalinina.
TENNIS
The Independent

Wimbledon on TV: Channel, start time and how to watch Novak Djokovic, Cameron Norrie and Heather Watson

Wimbledon continues today at the All England Club as the third round of the tournament gets underway.Cameron Norrie is carrying the British hopes after the early exits of Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu and he he will look to reach the fourth round of a grand slam against the experienced Steve Johnson.The draw has opened up for Norrie while on the other quarter of the top half Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz remain on a collision course for the quarter-finals and are both in action today.In the women’s draw, Ons Jabeur and Maria Sakkari are staking their tournament claims,...
TENNIS
NBC Sports

2022 Wimbledon women’s singles draw, scores

At Wimbledon, top seed Iga Swiatek continues to advance, winning her first two matches to tie the longest WTA Tour win streak in the last 32 years. With another win, Swiatek, on a 37-match run dating to February, will break her tie with Martina Hings for the longest streak since Steffi Graf won 66 in a row in 1989-90.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

LIV Golf rumors: Top 10 player in the world could be next to jump

The LIV Golf tour continues to poach players off the PGA Tour, but could the next one be a top-10 player?. This broadway battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf has been the center of attention for months. More golfers continue to make the switch, but the most recent rumors suggest it could be a top-10 player in the world, and that could be a defining moment for both sides.
GOLF
The Independent

Wimbledon live stream: How to watch Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff online today

Wimbledon is back as the iconic grass-court tournament returns to the All England Club. The action continues today with another packed schedule that sees men’s second seed Rafael Nadal, the irrepressible women’s world No1 Iga Swiatek and rising British star Jack Draper all in action. Nadal was made to battle by Francisco Cerundolo on Monday and now faces Lithuania’s Ricardas Berankis in the second round. Swiatek faces the Dutch Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove as she aims to continue her phenomonal form this season which saw her reach the semi-finals of the Australian Open and win at Roland Garros. The...
TENNIS
FanSided

FanSided

262K+
Followers
498K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy