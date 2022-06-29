ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superman & Lois's Link to the Arrowverse Explained

By Russ Burlingame
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince Superman & Lois launched on The CW last season, fans have frequently questioned why characters from the other Arrowverse shows -- especially Supergirl, which centers on Superman's cousin -- have not made appearances on the series. Tonight, fans got the answer: Superman & Lois takes place on a world that...

Comments / 1

epicstream.com

Lucifer Star Claims Ezra Miller Forced WB to Scrap Eight-Part DC Series

The name Ezra Miller used to be associated with a promising DC Extended Universe career but these days, it has become synonymous with controversy and the 29-year-old actor has been making headlines for his alleged personal troubles. Turns out, not only is Ezra becoming a huge problem for authorities that...
ComicBook

Batgirl Star Leslie Grace and Supergirl Actress Sasha Calle Team Up for New Photo

The next generation of DC superheroes is here to save the universe. Batgirl actor Leslie Grace and Supergirl actor Sasha Calle posed for a superhero selfie ahead of their respective DC debuts in Batgirl and The Flash, both set to expand the DC Extended Universe with the successors of Batman (Michael Keaton) and Superman (Henry Cavill). "We saving all da universes… ya hurddd meh," the In the Heights star wrote when sharing the photo on Twitter. See Batgirl and Supergirl's real-life crossover below.
ComicBook

The Flash, Superman & Lois, and More Missing From The CW's Comic-Con Plans

Studios and networks are beginning to announce their plans for July's San Diego Comic-Con, the highly-anticipated event that will be returning with great fanfare after the COVID-19 pandemic. In previous years, The CW's roster of new and veteran shows has usually been part of those proceedings — but it looks like that might not be the case this year. On Monday, Warner Bros. Discovery unveiled their first panel details surrounding San Diego Comic-Con 2022, which included a roster of upcoming shows, games, comics, and more. As The Hollywood Reporter pointed out, many of The CW's shows, including The Flash, Superman & Lois, Gotham Knights, and the upcoming Supernatural prequel The Winchesters, are not currently part of that programming. The one The CW show currently on that list is Riverdale, which will have a Hall H panel to celebrate its upcoming seventh and final season.
digitalspy.com

Yellowstone confirms return of missing character

Yellowstone is set to build its cast out ahead of its fifth season with the reveal of a returning character after a few years away. Josh Lucas, who plays a younger version of Kevin Costner's John Dutton, is heading back to the ranch for the first time since 2019. Deadline...
Popculture

'Magnum P.I.' Saved After CBS Cancellation by Fellow Network

Magnum P.I. is returning from the brink of cancellation and heading to a new network if reports are accurate. According to Deadline, the recently canceled CBS action series is prepping to make a jump under the NBC umbrella, with USA Network a frontrunner to pick up the remake of the 1980s classic series.
Fox News

‘Happy Days’ star Henry Winkler on getting mauled by ’32 dogs’ on HBO’s 'Barry,' joining TikTok: ‘I survived'

Henry Winkler has been shoved into trunks, mauled by dogs and chased from a collision at a North Hollywood intersection on HBO’s "Barry." And he’s enjoying it all. The actor, who made his mark as greaser Fonzie in the ‘70s sitcom "Happy Days," is having the time – and workout – of his life as jaded acting teacher Gene Cousineau in the dark comedy.
TheWrap

Idris Elba ‘Was Not Happy’ When He Learned He’d Been Written Off ‘The Wire,’ David Simon Recalls (Video)

“The Wire” is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its launch this week, with the cast and crew recalling some of their best memories from their time on the show. David Simon, the creator, head writer and showrunner for each of the five seasons of the HBO series, recounted how Idris Elba was less than pleased when he learned he’d been written off the show, which ran from 2002 to 2008.
SheKnows

Yellowstone Scene Stealer Returning to Former Role

When it rains, it pours for Jennifer Landon. Not only has the As the World Turns alum — who played Gwen, as if you didn’t know — been made a series regular for the fifth season of Yellowstone, she’s also returning to Animal Kingdom, a new promo for the TNT drama reveals.
Outsider.com

This Underrated Clint Eastwood Classic Is Currently Streaming on Netflix

There are a lot of people who love watching Clint Eastwood movies and we’re definitely part of that group of people, too. Sometimes, there are movies that bring up special memories or ideas at times. Right now, one of his underrated classics is airing on Netflix and it’s worth making time to see. Back in 1993, our man Clint starred as a Secret Service agent opposite Rene Russo in the flick In the Line of Fire.
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Trial Reveals Amber Heard is Set for Massive Pay Raise in Aquaman 3

Now that Johnny Depp won the multi-million defamation case he filed against his former wife Amber Heard, fans are awaiting the aftermath of the highly publicized trial and what it's going to do for the lives of both actors. Of course, considering how Depp has been cleared of all the allegations thrown at him, it would be safe to assume that his Hollywood comeback is upon us.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Superman Actor Henry Cavill is Top Pick Amongst Fans to Play the MCU's Wonder Man

It goes without saying that Henry Cavill's stint in the DC Extended Universe could have been one of the best things about the franchise but time and time again, Warner Bros. and DC Films have seemingly pulled their middle finger on the fans and as it stands, Cavill still isn't part of the franchise's upcoming slate despite his great performance as Superman.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus 2: Another Original Star Not Returning for Sequel

Hocus Pocus fans were thrilled today by the reveal of the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Hocus Pocus 2, but today also brings some disappointing news, which is that Jason Marsden, who voiced the cat Thackery Binx in the original film, is not involved in the sequel. The news was revealed by Entertainment Weekly today, following the appearance of a black cat in the film's teaser trailer sparking speculation that the beloved Binx could be making a return, with this news seemingly implying the sequel's antagonists have befriended an entirely different feline. Hocus Pocus 2 is set to hit Disney+ on September 30th.
MOVIES
TechRadar

Another blow for Netflix as the end is confirmed for a beloved comedy

Workin' Moms, the long-running comedy, will come to an end at the conclusion of its seventh season. The show was commissioned and produced by CBC television, which is part of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and created by Catherine Reitman, who is also the show's star and executive producer. It aired on CBC in Canada and on Netflix in every other territory across the world.
TV SERIES
NME

Michael Keaton says Jack Nicholson told him to make several “flops” after the success of ‘Batman’

Michael Keaton has revealed the piece of advice Jack Nicholson gave him while filming Batman in 1989. Keaton, who is about to reprise his role as the Caped Crusader for The Flash, recently spoke of a private conversation he once had with Nicholson, in which his co-star supposedly encouraged him to ride on the success of a box office hit and follow it up with several “flops”.
MOVIES

