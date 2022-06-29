ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell County, KY

Name released in deadly Bell County crash

By Evan Hatter
wymt.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALKAN, Ky. (WYMT) - A Bell County woman is dead after a single car crash Tuesday...

www.wymt.com

Comments / 1

Related
q95fm.net

One Person Dead Following Singe Vehicle Crash

A woman out of Bell County is now dead following a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday evening. According to Officials with the Kentucky State Police, one car was traveling along KY 2012 and crashed near the intersection with Balkan Road. 42-year-old Elizabeth Noe, of Balkan, died as a result of the...
BELL COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Golden Alert Issued In Laurel County

Officials in Laurel County are currently searching for a man who is said to have disabilities. A Golden Alert was issued for 30-year-old Ryan L. King, whom authorities say was seen at around 9:00 PM on Wednesday evening. King is a white man who stands 5’5” tall, weighs around 200...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

One person critically injured following workplace incident in Bell County

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is in critical condition after being injured at an industrial worksite in Bell County. Middlesboro Fire Department/EMS posted about the incident on its Facebook page. Officials say at around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, they were dispatched to the Middlesboro Country Club where an employee fell...
BELL COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Balkan, KY
Bell County, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Bell County, KY
Accidents
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Harlan, KY
County
Bell County, KY
WJHL

Washington Co. crash injures 1, leads to charges

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash on 11-E southbound injured a Mosheim man at 8 a.m. Thursday, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). Investigators determined that the man, identified as 23-year-old Mitchell Edmondson, had been traveling in a Subaru Legacy in the passing lane as a Kenworth tractor-trailer was entering […]
MOSHEIM, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
wdrb.com

Reports: Multiple law enforcement officers shot in southeastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Multiple law enforcement officers were reportedly shot in southeastern Kentucky on Thursday, and a suspect is in custody. ATF Louisville said agencies were responding to a shooting scene and armed person barricading themselves inside a home. Kentucky State Police were called to the scene at 6:30...
LOUISVILLE, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Two arrested after chase ends in crash

WHITESBURG, Ky. — Two people were arrested Monday in Letcher County, after a police chase ended when the driver crashed into a telephone pole. According to Whitesburg Police, Charles Michael Osborne, 27, of Eolia, was driving on Jenkins Road, when he pulled out in front of an officer, who knew he was wanted for absconding from parole. The officer attempted to pull him over, but Osborne sped away instead, leading to a chase along Hospital Road, Route 15 and Route 119.
WHITESBURG, KY
somerset106.com

Laurel County Police Catch Up To Man Wanted For Receiving Stolen Property

Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Bailiff Roy Ball arrested 57-year-old Leonard Jones of East Bernstadt after he was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant charging failure to appear in court on charges of two counts of receiving stolen property and criminal mischief. Jones was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WKYT 27

Two Kentucky men arrested in ‘record drug seizure’

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Two men are facing charges in connection with a big drug bust in Kentucky. According to the Somerset Police Department, the five-month investigation, which also involved federal agencies and Kentucky State Police, resulted in them confiscating 30 pounds of crystal meth, guns and $30,000 in cash.
SOMERSET, KY
wtloam.com

Knox County Police Looking For Two Stolen Vehicles

The Knox County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help finding two stolen vehicles. The first is a green Honda 420 Rancher ATV, stolen in the Gray area off Route 6 on Wednesday, June 22. The second is a 2016 Harley Davidson, stolen from Standard Avenue on Thursday, June 23. Anyone with information on either of these vehicles can call Knox County Dispatch at (606) 546-3510. Officials say all calls will be kept confidential.
KNOX COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

WYMT partners with Kentucky Blood Center for Summer blood drive

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - You can help save a life on Friday, July 1!. WYMT is partnering with the Kentucky Blood Center to host a Summer blood drive. Donors can give blood in the Bloodmobile outside our station at 199 Black Gold Blvd. in Hazard from 3-7 p.m. Everyone who...
HAZARD, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy