Name released in deadly Bell County crash

WHITESBURG, Ky. — Two people were arrested Monday in Letcher County, after a police chase ended when the driver crashed into a telephone pole. According to Whitesburg Police, Charles Michael Osborne, 27, of Eolia, was driving on Jenkins Road, when he pulled out in front of an officer, who knew he was wanted for absconding from parole. The officer attempted to pull him over, but Osborne sped away instead, leading to a chase along Hospital Road, Route 15 and Route 119.

WHITESBURG, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO