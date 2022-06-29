Name released in deadly Bell County crash

A woman out of Bell County is now dead following a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday evening. According to Officials with the Kentucky State Police, one car was traveling along KY 2012 and crashed near the intersection with Balkan Road. 42-year-old Elizabeth Noe, of Balkan, died as a result of the...
Officials in Laurel County are currently searching for a man who is said to have disabilities. A Golden Alert was issued for 30-year-old Ryan L. King, whom authorities say was seen at around 9:00 PM on Wednesday evening. King is a white man who stands 5’5” tall, weighs around 200...
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is in critical condition after being injured at an industrial worksite in Bell County. Middlesboro Fire Department/EMS posted about the incident on its Facebook page. Officials say at around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, they were dispatched to the Middlesboro Country Club where an employee fell...
ALLEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are continuing to investigate a deadly shooting in the town of Allen in Floyd County, in which several police officers have been injured. Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt tells WYMT that the suspect is in custody as of 10:00 p.m. Thursday and posted...
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On July 1, 2017, 60-year-old Larry Hinkle was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Floyd County. Nearly five years later, a courtroom was filled with members of Hinkle’s family, all waiting on justice to be served. “And today, it’s a breakthrough. We got some...
LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash on 11-E southbound injured a Mosheim man at 8 a.m. Thursday, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). Investigators determined that the man, identified as 23-year-old Mitchell Edmondson, had been traveling in a Subaru Legacy in the passing lane as a Kenworth tractor-trailer was entering […]
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - People in Clay County are wondering why someone would steal an American flag. Sgt. Glenn Stanfill was killed in a crash on the Hal Rogers Parkway in 2004. He and others were on their way to training in Barbourville, when the Humvee he was in...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Multiple law enforcement officers were reportedly shot in southeastern Kentucky on Thursday, and a suspect is in custody. ATF Louisville said agencies were responding to a shooting scene and armed person barricading themselves inside a home. Kentucky State Police were called to the scene at 6:30...
WHITESBURG, Ky. — Two people were arrested Monday in Letcher County, after a police chase ended when the driver crashed into a telephone pole. According to Whitesburg Police, Charles Michael Osborne, 27, of Eolia, was driving on Jenkins Road, when he pulled out in front of an officer, who knew he was wanted for absconding from parole. The officer attempted to pull him over, but Osborne sped away instead, leading to a chase along Hospital Road, Route 15 and Route 119.
Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Bailiff Roy Ball arrested 57-year-old Leonard Jones of East Bernstadt after he was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant charging failure to appear in court on charges of two counts of receiving stolen property and criminal mischief. Jones was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Two men are facing charges in connection with a big drug bust in Kentucky. According to the Somerset Police Department, the five-month investigation, which also involved federal agencies and Kentucky State Police, resulted in them confiscating 30 pounds of crystal meth, guns and $30,000 in cash.
The Knox County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help finding two stolen vehicles. The first is a green Honda 420 Rancher ATV, stolen in the Gray area off Route 6 on Wednesday, June 22. The second is a 2016 Harley Davidson, stolen from Standard Avenue on Thursday, June 23. Anyone with information on either of these vehicles can call Knox County Dispatch at (606) 546-3510. Officials say all calls will be kept confidential.
SOMERSET, Ky. (June 29, 2022) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that the new alignments for Pin Oak Drive & Coin Road are scheduled to open next week on KY 461 in Pulaski County. On Tuesday, July 5, the newly aligned portions of Pin Oak Drive and...
A wheelchair that has been found against a guardrail "in a curious enough position to raise suspicion" on a bridge prompted authorities to search and also seek information from the public, according to Cocke County Emergency Management Agency.
MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Maynardville City Fire Department Chief Danny Smith has been fired. However, the move does not mean there isn’t any fire protection in Maynardville. Paulette Volunteer Fire Department Chief Daniel Rice says his department will be pitching in the fill a void. The Paulette, North East Union and Luttrell volunteer fire departments […]
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - You can help save a life on Friday, July 1!. WYMT is partnering with the Kentucky Blood Center to host a Summer blood drive. Donors can give blood in the Bloodmobile outside our station at 199 Black Gold Blvd. in Hazard from 3-7 p.m. Everyone who...
