Settlement conference for Yuma murder suspect Trevon Wilhite

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Here's an update on the former Yuma marine accused of murdering his girlfriend and her two-year-old son.

Trevon Wilhite's trial is set for July, August and September of 2023, but the state is requesting a second settlement conference in hopes of resolving the case before then.

A settlement conference is essentially a private way for the judge, attorneys, defendant and victims to hash out a plan for punishment.

If the case ends up in trial next year, Wilhite is facing the death penalty.

His next hearing is set for August.

