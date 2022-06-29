ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Settlement conference for Yuma murder suspect Trevon Wilhite

By April Hettinger
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mzQOA_0gP3IEwA00

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Here's an update on the former Yuma marine accused of murdering his girlfriend and her two-year-old son.

Trevon Wilhite's trial is set for July, August and September of 2023, but the state is requesting a second settlement conference in hopes of resolving the case before then.

A settlement conference is essentially a private way for the judge, attorneys, defendant and victims to hash out a plan for punishment.

If the case ends up in trial next year, Wilhite is facing the death penalty.

His next hearing is set for August.

The post Settlement conference for Yuma murder suspect Trevon Wilhite appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kyma.com

Yuma Police Department reminds public of firework use

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Police Department says several types of fireworks are illegal in Arizona and are advising the public to only use smaller or novelty fireworks. Any fireworks that rise into the air cannot be used but any other type of firework can only be used from June 24 to July 6 and December 24th to January 3rd.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Missing Person: Heather Briggs, last seen in Yuma

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Sheriff's Office released an "At Risk Missing Person Alert" for Heather Briggs. The missing woman was last seen at the Living Center in Yuma on May 27, 2022, according to its staff. If anyone has any information on the missing person...
kyma.com

Imperial County Fire Department evacuating civilians in Seeley

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The County of Imperial says people have been evacuating Seeley due to a fire on Evan Hewes. The Imperial County Fire Department and Imperial County Sheriff's Office are helping evacuate those west of San Diego Avenue. Anyone leaving the area is asked to go...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
KYMA News 11

SPECIAL REPORT: Crossing After Dark

June 30th marks the end of another month in what is projected to be the biggest year for migrant apprehensions at the southern border in history. The post SPECIAL REPORT: Crossing After Dark appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yuma, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Yuma, AZ
kyma.com

UPDATE: 200 acres burned by Seeley fire, 80% contained

UPDATE: June 30 - 12:15 p.m. SEELEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Fire Department says evacuations have been lifted and the fire has been 80% contained. SEELEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A fire in Seeley that started yesterday morning has claimed about 200 acres and is still burning at this hour.
SEELEY, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: June 21-27

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from June 21 through June 27. 6:25 a.m.: Deputies responded to the theft of a 2011 Ford loaded with a green 20-gallon John Green compressor, a white auto crane, torch kit, and a red Lincoln arc welder from a property on Hart Road and Highway 115 in Brawley.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

Fire crews responding to 3rd alarm fire in Seeley

SEELEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Fire Department (ICFD) says it has requested more backup for a brush fire that broke out in Seeley. The fire is near Jessup Road and Evan Hewes Highway. Imperial County Deputy Fire Chief Salvador Flores says there was a fire in the...
SEELEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Settlement Conference#Violent Crime
kyma.com

Mosquito Pool in Winterhaven tests positive for Saint Louis Encephalitis

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECTY) - A mosquito pool in Winterhaven tested positive for Saint Louis Encephalitis (SLE), according to the Imperial County Public Health Department. “This is the time of year that we begin to see an increase in mosquito activity, and consequently, an. increased risk for mosquito-borne disease,...
WINTERHAVEN, CA
kyma.com

Two in serious condition after car crash on Avenue B, 32nd Street

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Police Department officers say a car crash on S Avenue B and W 32nd Street led to three injures, with at least two people left in serious condition. On Sunday, June 26 at about 11:20 p.m., a 31-year-old man driving a GMC Sierra didn't...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kawc.org

Former Arizona Western College president Schoening dies at 85

A former president of Arizona Western College has died. Arizona Western officials on Wednesday announced former AWC President Dr. Donald “Don” Schoening passed away at home last Friday. He was 85. Schoening served as president from 1997 to 2009. School leaders said he led the college through significant...
YUMA, AZ
kawc.org

Free cooling centers and water sites in Yuma County

Fourteen cooling centers have been announced in Yuma County. These are air-conditioned indoor locations in Yuma, the Foothills, Somerton and San Luis that county officials say provide refuge from the heat during the day. Drinking fountains or free bottled water are available. Bottled water donations may be accepted in those...
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
kyma.com

Military Matters: U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Dristan Mauricette

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This week's Military Matters spotlights U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Dristan Mauricette, who is a Control Center Supervisor at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma. Cpl. Mauricette has been in service for nearly four years and says he joined the Marine Corps to "prove to himself that...
YUMA, AZ
calexicochronicle.com

All School Bonds on the Ballot Are Victorious

Although narrowly victorious in some cases, four school bonds spread throughout Imperial County have won approval in the June 7 primary, according to the unofficial final results released by the county Registrar of Voters on Monday, June 27. El Centro Elementary School District’s school bond initiative, Measure Y, which will...
IMPERIAL, CA
KYMA News 11

YFD returns from ‘Sheep Fire’

Four Yuma firefighters are back home after providing aid to California first responders in San Bernardino during the "Sheep fire". The post YFD returns from ‘Sheep Fire’ appeared first on KYMA.
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
681K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy