ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California budget won't cover out-of-state abortion travel

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ZEne_0gP3ID3R00

While Gov. Gavin Newsom has pledged to make California a sanctuary for women seeking abortions, his administration won't spend public money to help people from other states travel to California for the procedure.

Newsom's decision, included in a budget agreement reached over the weekend, surprised abortion advocates who have been working with the governor for nearly a year to prepare for a potential surge of patients from other states coming to California for abortions now that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade.

California's operating budget, which is scheduled for a vote in the state Legislature on Wednesday, includes $20 million for an “Abortion Practical Support Fund” to pay for things like airfare, lodging, gas and meals for people seeking abortions in California. But the money can only be used to help people who already live in California, not people traveling from other states. The fund will accept private donations, but it’s unclear if that money can cover out-of-state travel expenses.

A spokesperson from Newsom's office said the governor chose to focus on strengthening and expanding California's existing abortion services. During a news conference on Friday, Newsom noted the budget contains tens of millions of dollars to support the state's abortion clinics — funding he said could free up their budgets so they could use their own money to help women travel to California.

“We're being realistic. You're going to ask, ‘Are we going to pay for everyone’s travel and accommodations for 33 million people, of which 10% may seek care in California?' Come on. We have to be realistic about what we can absorb,” Newsom said. “It's not just the government providing and supporting. It's all of us. It's you, it's me, it's everyone contributing.”

California's budget includes $40 million to cover abortions for women who can't afford them, including women from other states who travel to California. But Jessica Pinckney, executive director of Access Reproductive Justice, a California nonprofit that helps women pay for the logistics of an abortion, said travel is often one of the biggest barriers women face in seeking reproductive care.

“Including out-of-state travel is absolutely necessary to reduce the barriers and burdens to those who are coming from hostile states,” she said.

Travel within California is important too, she said, because 40% of the state's 58 counties don't have abortion clinics, accounting for 3% of California's female population. Many of them are low-income.

“There certainly is a benefit to having in-state travel financial support for Californians,” she said. “But the out-of-state piece really gets at the folks who are being impacted by the fall of Roe.”

While the state Legislature will likely approve the state budget on Wednesday, lawmakers can still make changes to it later. The current budget proposal allows the Abortion Practical Support Fund to also accept private donations. Democratic state Sen. Nancy Skinner's office said they would try to clarify that at least the private money could be used to cover out-of-state travel expenses.

But Pinckney said she and other advocates will ask lawmakers for an amendment to let the public money also cover out-of-state travel expenses.

Pinckney's nonprofit, Access Reproductive Justice, normally raises between $3,000 and $8,000 per month. Pinckney said they've raised about $100,000 in the five days since the Supreme Court ruling.

Still, they helped about 500 people last year. So far this year, their numbers have doubled each month compared to last year. Pinckney said she wouldn't be surprised if they end up helping 2,000 people or more.

“We need public funding in order to encourage private funders to contribute,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

League of Women Voters file lawsuit against Noem

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another lawsuit is being brought against South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem: This time, it’s about ballot measures. The League of Women Voters of South Dakota have brought a complaint against the governor, interim Attorney General Mark Vargo, and Secretary of State Steve Barnett regarding a 2020 law about who can circulate petitions.
POLITICS
dakotanewsnow.com

Critical Race Theory regulations now in South Dakota colleges

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Noem’s CRT bill essentially makes it so CRT cannot be considered a “mandatory” discussion or curriculum in South Dakota colleges. HB 1012, makes it so Critical Race Theory training and orientations are not mandatory for college students and faculty. The bill states, “The Board of Regents, or the Board of Technical Education, or any institution under their control, may not direct or compel a student to personally affirm, adopt, or adhere to divisive concepts.”
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa Attorney General Refusing to Represent the State in Abortion Case

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller speaks in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa's Republican governor has rejected two-thirds of the Democratic state attorney general's requests to join multistate lawsuits, under an unusual compromise that has allowed her to repeatedly block the state's involvement in challenges to Trump administration policies. Iowa Attorney General Miller agreed in May 2019 to seek Gov. Kim Reynolds' approval before he would join multistate lawsuits.(AP Photo/Matthew Putney, File)
IOWA STATE
Daily Beast

Protesters and Police Clash at South Dakota Abortion Rights March

South Dakota police used smoke to disperse crowds and arrested at least two people after clashing with abortion-rights protesters in Sioux Falls on Wednesday. The Argus Leader reports that after 100 demonstrators began blocking traffic, cops in riot gear ordered them to move—and then moved in when they refused. Police Chief John Thum pinned the blame on disorganization by protest leaders and said cops were kept in the dark about the plans. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has defended a state law with no abortion exceptions for victims of rape and incest and said she will will ban telemedicine for abortion pills.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
News Channel 34

Democratic race for New York State Governor

ALBANY, NY – The primary races getting the most attention statewide today are the contests for governor. Both Democrats and Republicans are selecting their candidates. As NewsChannel 34’s Jamie DeLine shows us, Governor Hochul looked strong going into today’s Democratic contest. Leading in the polls is current Governor, Kathy Hochul. Since taking office, she has […]
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
cowboystatedaily.com

Election Watchdog Group: Wyoming Company Illegally Contributed $50,000 To Hageman PAC

**For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A complaint alleging a Wyoming company improperly contributed $50,000 to a political action committee supporting congressional candidate Harriet Hageman has been filed with the Federal Election Commission. The Campaign Legal Center, an election watchdog group, filed the complaint with the FEC...
WYOMING STATE
sdpb.org

Retiree preserves South Dakota history one photo at a time

History is all around us. And for more than two decades Sioux Falls retiree Gary Conradi has made it his mission to capture elements of South Dakota history through photographs. For more than two decades retired Raven Industries Chief Administrative Officer Gary Conradi has been on a mission to preserve...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
wnax.com

Close Votes & Upsets at the SD GOP Convention

Close votes and an upset marked the nominations at the South Dakota Republican party convention last weekend in Watertown. Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden and Attorney General candidate Marty Jackley held off challengers while incumbent Secretary of State Steve Barnett lost the nomination to newcomer Monae Johnson. Senator Jean Hunhoff of...
WATERTOWN, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Legislature#Abortion Clinics#Operating Budget#Politics State#The U S Supreme Court
WETM 18 News

Southern Tier Primary Election Voter Guide 2022

(WETM) – Voters across New York State will head to the polls on June 28 for the 2022 primary elections. Southern Tier voters have several elections to pay attention to, including county legislative seats, town justices, and committee members. Hundreds of people in the Southern Tier had already cast their ballots for early voting, according […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
wamc.org

New York State Police, AG investigating after Saranac Lake village officer shoots, kills stabbing suspect

The New York State Attorney General is investigating after Saranac Lake Village Police shot and killed a man during a confrontation at a convenience store this morning. New York State Police say the incident happened at the Stewart’s on Bloomingdale Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Police say two members of the village police force responded to the shop for a reported stabbing and encountered a man armed with a knife.
SARANAC LAKE, NY
The Independent

The Independent

721K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy