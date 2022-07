Jake Paul is once again left standing at the altar while waiting for a fight with Tommy Fury to materialize. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the previously announced Paul-Fury bout is officially in a holding pattern. Manchester’s Fury went on record Tuesday morning to verify previously suggested rumors that he was turned away at London’s Heathrow Airport due to his ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authority) document being denied, preventing the Brit from traveling to the U.S.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO