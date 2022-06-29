He Told His Girlfriend That She Should Probably Dress More Like One Of His Female Friends And She’s Angry With Him

A 28-year-old guy has a girlfriend a year younger than him, and last weekend, he planned a date for them to go on.

As they were chatting, they got around to discussing their outfits, and that's when his girlfriend questioned him about if he likes her style.

He mentioned to his girlfriend that he does like her outfits the majority of the time, which surprised her.

She wound up asking him if he would like her to wear something different then, and he honestly told her how he felt.

His girlfriend normally wears dark clothes that don't fit her at all and are pretty oversized.

"Her idea of dressing up is a dark cardigan, black leggings, and boots," he explained. "It's fine to me and I understand that she dresses for comfort."

"But I do enjoy seeing her in other styles like dresses, skirts, blouses, prettier shoes, and in more colors and clothes that are better fitting. I have bought a few dresses for her in the past but stopped when I saw she almost never wears them."

Dresses just aren't her taste, but on the rare occasion where she puts on an outfit that's dressier than normal, he compliments her.

Anyway, during their conversation about her clothes, he admitted that he really would like to see her wear something else.

After dancing around the topic, he got right to the point. He told his girlfriend that he likes the way his friend Anna styles herself.

Anna is a girl he met in grad school that he is still friends with, and his girlfriend has spent a lot of time around Anna.

"Anna is well known in the entire school for being fashionable and well dressed," he said. "My friends and I are always amazed that she dresses 10/10 even on exams week and joke about how she should have gone into modeling."

"My GF then asks "oh, so you think Anna dresses better than me?" I tell her "that's not true, I like the way she dresses but I also like the way you dress too."

"But she is already too angry and starts ranting about how I am too picky and judgmental about her, how she doesn't have time to dress the way I want her to, how I should appreciate her for how she is, how I don't dress well myself and don't have the right to ask her to change her clothes, etc."

His girlfriend definitely did not appreciate him comparing her outfits to Anna's, and she was furious with him.

He ended up walking away from her and left to go to a friend's place. He filled his friend in on what happened and his friend couldn't believe that he was so insensitive as to compare his girlfriend to Anna in any way.

He genuinely wasn't trying to make his girlfriend feel bad, yet he clearly did, so he's wondering if it was wrong of him to suggest that his girlfriend try dressing like Anna in the first place.

Do you think he was way too honest with his girlfriend about her clothes?

