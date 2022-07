Two women and a teenager were arrested in connection to a robbery at Rite Aid on Calloway Drive, the Bakersfield Police Department said in a news release. Police officers responded to a robbery report at 10:57 a.m. Tuesday at Rite Aid, 1107 Calloway Drive. Three people went into the store and smashed a display case with a hammer, according to police. The suspects left after police said they took perfume and cologne.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO