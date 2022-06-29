Family’s emotional plea after loved one shot, killed in triple shooting outside Buckhead club

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a college graduate who was studying to become an electrician is seeking justice after the 23-year-old was killed Sunday night.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden met with the young man’s family inside a Gwinnett County funeral home.

They told Seiden that he was leaving the club because it was too crowded, when all of a sudden, a fight broke out and bullets started flying.

“People are asking, What do we need?’ We need answers. We need him back, and that’s not possible,” says the victim’s sister, Bria Benton.

As detectives work to identify a gunman, the family of Artez Benton, who was better known as Tez, are coming together, remembering what made their loved one so special.

“He had a purpose for his life, and that’s what we are concerned about and frustrated about, so we would want someone to give us some answers,” said the victim’s aunt, Pamela Little.

A 2017 graduate of Druid Hills High School, Artez continued his studies at Young Harris College.

He played basketball and baseball while earning his degree. His family describes him as a scholar-athlete.

“He was upset that he got one ‘C’ out of high school, and that tortured him,” said the victim’s mother, Bridget Benton.

After graduation, Benton, who was the youngest of three kids, moved back home with his parents to save money while he went back to school to become an electrician.

Bridget recalled her son saying, ‘”Mama, I’m getting ready to go out, “to which she replied “OK.” He then said “I love you,” and she responded, “I love you, too.”

That was the final conversation between the grieving mother and her son.

On Sunday night, Artez was leaving the club Apartment 4B when bullets started flying.

Investigators said an argument broke out between two groups of people. The gunfire also injured two other victims, including Chaka Zulu, the longtime manager of hip-hop superstar Ludacris.

Benton’s family said their loved one had nothing to do with the chaos.

“Not thinking that your brother, who does everything right,...would... just be at the wrong place at the wrong time,” said his sister, Bria Brenton. “The world is not the same anymore.”

Artez’s funeral have been finalized for July 8.

Officials say they are currently reviewing surveillance footage. The investigation is ongoing.

No arrests have been made.

