HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was killed in an accident near Rt. 15 in Huntingdon Township on Thursday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. PennDOT says a multi-vehicle crash occurred on PA 94 at approximately 1:50 p.m. that effected traffic in both directions at the exit for US 15 north, creating a ramp closure. The accident has cleaned up since and all lanes are now open.

ADAMS COUNTY, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO