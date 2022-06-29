K. Shanmugam: Will Singapore have to choose between the US and China?

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has issued a warning to China that any attempt to invade Taiwan would be a “catastrophic miscalculation”.Speaking at the Nato summit in Madrid, Ms Truss said Beijing was in danger of making the same mistake that Russian President Vladimir Putin made in Ukraine.She reiterated her call for Western allies to arm the self-governing island – which China has long claimed – to ensure it has the means to defend itself in the event of an attack.“We’ve seen increased collaboration between Russia and China and we know that China is watching Ukraine closely,” she said.This isn't just...

