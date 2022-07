Japan is reeling for the fourth successive day under an intense heatwave said to be the worst one the country has faced in 150 years with temperatures topping 35C in Tokyo for days on end.The country, which saw temperatures reach a high of 37C in the capital on Wednesday, is suffering the worst June heatwave since records began in 1875, Reuters reported.Local reports cited the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) as saying that the mercury is not expected to drop below 34C in the capital until Sunday.The agency predicted a temperature of 36C on Thursday and 35C on Friday.High temperatures...

