ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Ratings show Fox News viewers tuning out Jan. 6 hearings

By DAVID BAUDER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yu4sB_0gP3FVEY00
1 of 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel is airing the Jan. 6 committee hearings when they occur in daytime hours and a striking number of the network’s viewers have made clear they’d rather be doing something else.

During two daytime hearings last week, Fox averaged 727,000 viewers, the Nielsen company said. That compares to the 3.09 million who watched the hearings on MSNBC and the 2.21 million tuned in to CNN.

It completely flips the typical viewing pattern for the news networks. During weekdays when the hearings are not taking place, Fox News Channel routinely has more viewers than the other two networks combined, Nielsen said.

Last Thursday, Fox had 1.33 million viewers for the 2 p.m. Eastern hour before the hearing started — slightly below its second quarter average but on par for early summer, when fewer people are watching TV.

After the hearing started, Fox’s audience’s sank to 747,000 for the 3 p.m. Eastern hour and even lower, to 718,000, at 4 p.m. Fox cut away from the hearing at 5 p.m. to show its popular panel program, “The Five,” and fans immediately rewarded them: viewership shot up to 2.76 million people, Nielsen said.

The apparent lack of interest explains why the frequently Trump-friendly network stuck with its regular lineup during the committee’s only prime-time hearing, while ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN and MSNBC all showed the Washington proceedings. “The Five” has also been cable television’s most-watched show, on average, for nine months.

ABC won the week in prime time, averaging 3.6 million viewers. CBS had 3 million, NBC had 2.5 million, Fox had 1.6 million, Univision had 1.1 million, Ion Television had 1.04 million and Telemundo had 990,000 viewers.

Fox News Channel led cable networks with an average viewership of 2.17 million in prime time. MSNBC had 1.41 million, ESPN had 1.21 million, HGTV had 938,000 and Hallmark had 777,000.

ABC’s “World News Tonight” won the evening news ratings race with an average of 6.6 million viewers. NBC’s “Nightly News” had 6.1 million and the “CBS Evening News” had 4.5 million.

For the week of June 20-26, the 20 most-watched program in prime time, their networks and viewerships:

1. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 6.13 million.

2. “America’s Got Talent,” NBC, 6 million.

3. Stanley Cup Finals, Game 6: Colorado at Tampa Bay, ABC, 5.82 million.

4. Stanley Cup Finals, Game 5: Tampa Bay at Colorado, ABC, 5.15 million.

5. “60 Minutes” (Sunday, 8 p.m.), CBS, 4.8 million.

6. Stanley Cup Finals, Game 4: Colorado at Tampa Bay, ABC, 4.6 million.

7. Stanley Cup Finals, Game 3: Colorado at Tampa Bay, ABC, 4.1 million.

8. “FBI,” CBS, 3.82 million.

9. “The Price is Right” (Wednesday, 8 p.m.), CBS, 3.74 million.

10. “Stanley Cup Pregame” (Monday), ABC, 3.7 million.

11. “Stanley Cup Presentation,” ABC, 3.69 million.

12. “NCIS,” CBS, 3.58 million.

13. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 3.57 million.

14. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 3.49 million.

15. “The Price is Right” (Wednesday, 9 p.m.), CBS, 3.47 million.

16. “Stanley Cup Pregame” (Friday), ABC, 3.27 million.

17. “Stanley Cup Pregame” (Wednesday), ABC, 3.262 million.

18. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Friday), Fox News, 3.255 million.

19. “Stanley Cup Pregame” (Sunday), ABC, 3.23 million.

20. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Thursday), Fox News, 3.19 million.

Comments / 204

Carol Jolley Turnipseed
1d ago

I watch more than just Fox but I quit watching the 1/6 panel after the first airing. Other than keeping Trump from running again, what's their objective? To appease Nancy Pelosi? The dems will lose the midterms and the next presidential election, especially since SCOTUS made it illegal for illegal immigrants to vote!

Reply(21)
74
River
1d ago

Most Americans aren't watching it. I caught the highlights from their bombshell witness and how Secret Service has said they will testify under oath she lied. Everytime I try to look into it, it just comes up ridiculous, so why bother? I am more concerned with Americans being held in solitary confinement for a year and a half on trespassing charges. That needs investigating.

Reply(26)
51
User in ME
1d ago

That's because the whole thing is so phony. There's no point in watching because there's nothing there to see. Such a waste of time and everyone on that panel is fundamentally unserious anyway.

Reply(4)
42
Related
The Independent

CNN host announces on air she has quit network: ‘I’m tired of being tired’

CNN host Christi Paul announced on air on Sunday that she has quit the network and will be moving to her home state Ohio to take on a new role and spend more time with her family.Paul was the host of CNN’s weekend show New Day Weekend, which she joined in 2014. She has been with the CNN and HLN network for nearly two decades.“I love these people, I love this place, I am so grateful, and I am so tired,” she said to her co-anchor Boris Sanchez on Sunday. “I’m so exhausted. I just could just not be...
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Fox News cuts off guest attacking network for not airing Jan 6 hearings

A Fox News segment was cut off after a progressive radio host from Wisconsin blasted the network for not airing the January 6 hearings. Radio host Mike Crute criticized the network during an appearance on Sunday afternoon for not broadcasting Thursday night’s primetime hearing by the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot on 6 January 2021. Fox News instead stayed with its regular right-wing opinion-based nighttime lineup of Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham. “We should be talking about the January 6th hearings that go again live, that this network failed to cover,” Mr Crute said. “Because...
POLITICS
The Independent

Rachel Maddow’s replacement as MSNBC host announced

MSNBC has named Rachel Maddow’s replacement for her 9pm hour.For over a decade, Maddow hosted The Rachel Maddow Show five nights a week, but in April she announced that she would be scaling back. She currently hosts the political talk show once a week on Mondays. On Monday (27 June), the network announced Alex Wagner would be replacing Maddow beginning on 16 August.From 2011 to 2015, Wagner previously worked for the network hosting her daytime show Now with Alex Wagner. In February, she returned to MSNBC as a senior political analyst and guest anchor. “Alex Wagner in the 9pm...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

CNN's new boss Chris Licht plans to oust hosts who grew 'polarizing during the Trump era' - but will first give them a chance to mend their ways and become less partisan

CNN's new boss is cracking down on biased news reporting and has threatened to oust some of the network's top-paid talent, if they continue to push a liberal agenda. Network CEO Chris Licht, as part of his efforts to revamp the outlet, has been evaluating news personalities and programs that became polarizing during Donald Trump's presidency.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Carlson
ETOnline.com

Stacey Dash Uncomfortably Learns About African American Studies in 'College Hill' Trailer (Exclusive)

Stacey Dash is going back to school for a reality TV show, but her first class may be awkward for her: African American studies. The Clueless star is taking part in the BET+ reality series College Hill: Celebrity Edition, where she and seven other celebrities will live together and attend Texas Southern University. The group -- also comprised of NeNe Leakes, Ray J, Lamar Odom, Big Freedia, Dreamdoll, India Love and Slim Thug -- will try to expand their educational horizons in the eight-episode series premiering June 27 on BET+.
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Why Fox started covering the Jan. 6 hearings

After declining to air the January 6 committee’s prime time hearing, Fox News decided to run day two of the panel’s proceedings. CNN media analyst Bill Carter joins Victor Blackwell to discuss why the outlet shifted its stance.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tucker Carlson Tonight#Espn#Nbc#Cable Television#Fox News Channel#Msnbc#Cnn#Abc#Cbs
deseret.com

Did Ryan Long throw the game? ‘Jeopardy!’ champ speaks out

It’s a tale as old as time: A “Jeopardy!” contestant goes on a massive winning streak, generates attention from fans and media, and eventually gets stumped on a clue or doesn’t wager enough money, ultimately falling to a new “Jeopardy!” champion. And almost every...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TheWrap

CBS News Anchor Norah O’Donnell Took 52% Pay Cut to Extend Contract (Report)

CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell reportedly had her pay cut by more than half, according to a new report from the New York Post. According the Post, O’Donnell was re-signed as an anchor in April of this year, with $3.8 million annual salary. That is less than half of her previous $8 million contract, amid decreased ratings. The report also states that O’Donnell clashed with Neeraj Khemlani, the co-president of CBS News, who was looking to replace O’Donnell. CBS did not specify the exact money agreed to in O’Donnell’s contract, but denied that Khemlani had any problems with O’Donnell.
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

963K+
Followers
467K+
Post
437M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy