ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Migrants await Supreme Court ruling on ‘Remain in Mexico’ program

By Julian Resendiz
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MenBU_0gP3FTT600

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – The scar from a gunshot wound still visible on his forearm, Jose Mario Licona pins his hopes for a speedy admission into the United States on that country’s Supreme Court.

The high court this week could decide to let President Joe Biden end the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, which has kept thousands of asylum-seekers like Licona in Mexico since 2019.

Biden began rolling back the Trump-era policy, also known as “Remain in Mexico.” Before a federal judge from Texas stopped him, Biden had disenrolled thousands from the program, allowing them to pursue asylum from the United States instead of Mexico. Some 7,200 migrants have been added to the MPP roles since then, advocates say. Most of them are from Nicaragua, Cuba, Colombia, Ecuador and Venezuela.

Advocates share horror stories of clients placed in ‘Remain in Mexico’

“I ask (U.S.) authorities to not change laws to make things more difficult for us. We are here with our families because of the problems we experienced at home,” said Licona, a merchant who fled Honduras with his wife and three children after street gangs targeted him. “They tell me Juarez is violent, you fear being kidnapped. You don’t go out, you don’t know where else to go.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UT05K_0gP3FTT600
Jose Mario Licona points to the scar of a gunshot wound he suffered when gang members tried to rob him in Honduras. (Border Report photo)

Nancy Romero, who is also waiting in a Juarez shelter for her next U.S. court date, says migrants don’t need additional obstacles that may cause them to make rash decisions and put their lives in jeopardy.

“It’s been a three-year struggle, I’ve tried to do things the right way. I’ve never gone to the bridge, I’ve never tried to cross illegally,” the Cuban migrant said.

But she knows people who have. And on Tuesday, she learned about the 51 migrants who succumbed to heat and asphyxia in the back of a trailer box in San Antonio.

Migrant tragedy spurs calls for reform, crackdown on smugglers

“I am moved by this,” Romero said. “I don’t think it’s fair that so many people die looking for freedom. […] Sometimes we do things that are not entirely correct but it’s because people are desperate and don’t think about what could happen to them.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4afFLm_0gP3FTT600
Nancy Romero

Romero, who is staying at the Respettrans shelter, favors the expansion of legal paths of entry into the United States so that migrants fleeing violence and persecution can safely and speedily present their cases in court.

She hopes the Supreme Court makes a decision that will facilitate such a process. Romero left Cuba in 2019 due to the lack of political freedoms, extortion by government inspectors and persecution because of sexual orientation.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

The Rev. Juan Fierro, director of Good Samaritan shelter, said U.S. policies that lead to the massive return of migrants to Mexico add pressure to shelters already bursting at the seams.

“This situation is a serious one for the Mexican border. We see two waves: the people that come to the border plus those they send back to wait in Mexico,” he said.

Fierro said most migrants the U.S. is expelling to Juarez are single males and he worries about family breakup. But “If they do away from MPP, maybe all these people will be able to enter the United States.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP

UPD make arrest in Citizens Bank attempted robbery

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that an arrest has been made in an attempted robbery that occurred at the Citizen Bank on N. Genesee Street in Utica on June 29th. According to police, around 4:10 pm on Wednesday, 31-year-old Danielle Hendricks of Utica allegedly entered the Citizens Bank and handed […]
UTICA, NY
Fox News

The 5 biggest Supreme Court cases awaiting rulings

The Supreme Court's term is drawing to a close in the coming weeks, and the most anticipated rulings will be handed down during this time. About 18 decisions are still pending before the Supreme Court, covering some of the most divisive and impactful issues facing the country. Here are the ones that are arguably the most significant.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
SFGate

Supreme Court Rules 6-3 That the Planet Should Burn

The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the Environmental Protection Agency cannot regulate how much climate pollution power plants emit under the Clean Air Act. The court ruled 6-3, along idealogical lines, with Chief Justice John Roberts writing the majority opinion. “Capping carbon dioxide emissions at a level that will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Supreme Court rules Biden can end “remain in Mexico” policy but sends case back to a Texas court

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. "Supreme Court rules Biden administration can end "remain in Mexico" policy, sending case back to a Texas court" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
TEXAS STATE
deseret.com

Here are 3 major cases the Supreme Court is about to decide on

Although the Supreme Court released two landmark decisions last week, the term is not over. There are still a few cases to be decided on, and CNN reports that new opinions will be announced Wednesday morning. Here’s what to know about the remaining cases. Immigration: In Biden v. Texas,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#U S Supreme Court#Venezuela#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Mpp#Border Report
The US Sun

Putin’s ‘Iron Doll’ threatens to nuke Downing Street and White House as Russia releases satellite images of targets

VLADIMIR Putin's so-called Iron Doll has threatened to nuke Downing Street and the White House as Russia releases satellite images of its targets. In a chilling warning, TV propagandist Olga Skabeyeva shared pictures of "decision-making centres" in the West which could be blitzed by Russia in a nuclear strike - including the Nato headquarters in Brussels.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
bloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Won’t Extend Precedent on Immigration Detention (2)

First of two rulings unanimous in declining to override 2001 precedent. Companion decision denies classwide relief, making claims harder to bring. The US Supreme Court refused to extend the reach of its ruling that the government couldn’t hold certain immigrants in detention for more than six months without courting constitutional problems.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WWLP

WWLP

24K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy