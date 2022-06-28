ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Opinion: Our organization uses music and art to help young people overcome homelessness

By Jeffrey Sitcov
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Doors of Change founder and president Jeffrey Sitcov, gives an apple to a youth on the seawall at Ocean Beach. (JOHN GASTALDO/U-T)

Sitcov is a founder and president of Doors for Change and lives in San Diego.

When I founded Doors of Change (then called Photocharity) in 2001, our staff decided to use music and art lessons as a way to build trust with homeless youth. We found that we can build a trusting relationship with homeless youth in a matter of weeks instead of months. That means we have a much better chance of getting them off the streets before it’s too late.

Through our program Taking Music & Art to the Streets, homeless youth are given the opportunity to develop art skills or master the basics of the violin, guitar, mandolin, ukulele or keyboard. Within one or two classes, you can see them transform. It raises their self-esteem. You can see it in their posture. They talk more, and smile. In our loving, nonjudgmental environment, youth feel safe.

Youth are incentivized to keep coming to this program. After six classes, they earn an instrument (or art supplies) of their choice. A total of 453 youth have earned the choice of an instrument or arts supplies. This teaches them goal-setting and shows them that we follow through on our word. Many youth who earned the instrument cry because they have never experienced this trustworthiness from the adults in their lives. As a result, many youth trust us within one to three classes and then they ask for help from our case manager.

This is reason why youth are the most successful at breaking the cycle of homelessness, because they have not been homeless for many years, and there may be less drug, alcohol and mental illness as compared to the adult population. Fifty percent of chronic homeless adults in San Diego began their homelessness when they were young . If we can get homeless off the streets, we have a good chance of preventing adult homelessness.

Currently, our Taking Music & Art to the Streets program is on hiatus because of COVID-19; however, we’ve continued to do youth advocacy and remote outreach and provide case management with referrals as needed. During the pandemic, homeless youth have scattered and hidden. Before COVID-19, we saw 10 to 20 homeless youth on our outreach. Now, when we go out to the streets on outreach, we see two or fewer. They are still there, but hidden. They sleep in their cars and do more couch surfing.

To connect with them, we began putting up posters in four or five different areas. The result has been amazing. In February, we got 48 youth calling us for help. We are busier now than ever before. In 2021, we placed 161 youth in safe housing. In the last 12 months, we helped place 283 in housing. Both are records.

Another impact of the pandemic is a surge in mental health referrals. According to the homeless youth we speak with, some have pressure on them because of not having a place to stay and the dangers from being on the streets — adding the pandemic to their stress. Compared to last year, our case managers reported a 110 percent increase in youth asking for mental health referrals.

We felt we had to respond quickly to this red flag to prevent suicides and increased depression, so we started a new program called YES: Youth Emotional Support. In addition to referrals, we provide the technology necessary for tele-health mental health visits and gas cards or bus passes for in-person care. We also take care of co-pays and pay for their phone service. In the year since we launched YES, we are starting to see a decrease in the number of mental health referrals.

Since 2001, Doors of Change has helped over 15,000 homeless youth get the resources they need and has helped place over 2,300 homeless youth in safe housing. We are a 501(c)(3) charitable organization and rely on our donors and community partners to continue our mission. Our next fundraiser will take place on Thursday, June 30, when we will present a Concert of Hope starring Grammy-nominated rock band Three Dog Night at the Moonlight Amphitheatre in Vista. For tickets go, to doorsofchange.org

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

