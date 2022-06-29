ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the coaches for the 2022 Les Schwab Bowl: Team Columbia

By Les Schwab Bowl
 2 days ago

The 2022 Les Schwab Bowl, a high school football all-star game featuring many of the Northwest’s top players, will take place Saturday, July 2, at Linfield University in McMinnville. Get your tickets here .

Here’s a look at the coaches for Team Columbia.

(Steve Pyne photo by Ken Waz)

Steve Pyne

Position: Head Coach

Years coached: 34

School / Years at current school: Central Catholic / 19

Coach Pyne has been at the helm of Central Catholic since 2003 and has compiled a 172-52 (.767) record. During his tenure, the Rams are 108-13 (.892) in the Mt. Hood Conference. The Rams won conference championships in 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2019 and 2021. The Rams advanced to the state quarterfinals in 2004, 2007, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021, the state semifinals in 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2019 and 2021, and the state championship game in 2013, 2014, 2016, 2019 and 2021. The Rams won the 6A state title in 2013, 2014, 2019 and 2021. In his time at Central Catholic, Coach Pyne has been fortunate enough to have coached 10 All-Americans: Kevin Frahm ’07 (Offense / Defense Game), Myles Wade ’07 (U.S. Army Game), Brennan Scarlett ’11 (U.S. Army Game), Alex Balducci ’12 (U.S. Army Game), Connor Humphreys ’14 (U.S. Army Game), Blake Brandel ’15 (Semper Fi Game), TJ Salu ’15 (Polynesian All-American Game), Brady Breeze ’16 (USA Football International Bowl), La’Mar Winston ’16 (USA Football International Bowl) and Malakai Salu (Polynesian All-American Game). Coach Pyne was an assistant coach in the 2014 Army All-American game and an assistant coach in the 2016 USA Football International Bowl. He has been the Mt. Hood Conference coach of the year six times, Oregon state coach of the year twice and OACA coach of the year twice. Before coming to Central Catholic, he coached four seasons at Wilson High School, compiling a 21-17 (.552) record and winning a Portland Interscholastic League championship in 2002. His career record is 193-70 (.733). He and his wife, Erica, have two children who are alumni of Central Catholic, Zach (16) and Allison (17).

John Guthrie

Position: Assistant Coach

Years coached: 2

School / Years at current school: Central Catholic / 2

Coach Guthrie enters his second season for the Central Catholic Rams. Prior to joining the Rams, Guthrie served as an assistant coach at Seton Catholic Prep, Camas High School and King’s Way Christian High School, working with linebackers and special teams. Coach Guthrie is a Mountain View High School 2011 graduate, where he played linebacker for the Thunder. He attended Concordia University and earned a bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education with an emphasis in social studies. Coach Guthrie teaches Government and U.S. History at Central Catholic.

Josh Line

Position: Assistant Coach

Years coached: 15

School / Years at current school: Sheldon / 5

Coach Line will enter his sixth season as head coach at Sheldon High School. He was the head coach at Marshfield for four seasons before he came to Sheldon. He was a three-year letterman at the University of Oregon and began coaching in 2003. He was named defensive coordinator at Marshfield in 2006 before becoming the head coach from 2013-17.

Ken Potter

Position: Assistant Coach

Years coached: 41

School / Years at current school: Jesuit / 35

Since 1987, Potter has been at Jesuit High School as a counselor and the head coach of the football team along with an assistant track and field coach. Before his time at Jesuit, Potter played football, baseball and basketball at the Oregon Institute of Technology for Don Read, Howard Morris and Dan Miles, respectively. In 1981, after Potter graduated from OIT, he became a graduate assistant at Portland State University. Following his one year at Portland State, Potter moved to Aloha High School and became an assistant football coach. From 1983-86, he moved to Tigard High School and was a health teacher and counselor. Potter was also an assistant football, girls basketball and track and field coach at Tigard.

Justin Starck

Position: Assistant Coach

Years coached: 27

School / Years at current school: Thurston / 26

Coach Starck has been coaching for 26 years, 25 of which have been at Thurston High School. He led the Colts to three consecutive conference championships in 2007, 2008 and 2009. In 2018, Thurston became the lowest seed to play in the 5A state championship game. The No. 7 Colts beat No. 1 Wilsonville 30-27. For the incredible season, Coach Starck earned his second Coach of the Year award. The Colts repeated as state champions in 2019, capping an undefeated season with a gritty 14-10 win in the state final. Starck played at the University of Oregon before a brief professional career. He is the athletic director for Thurston as well and resides in Springfield, Oregon, with his wife and children.

Terry Summerfield

Position: Assistant Coach

Years coached: 34

School / Years at current school: Lakeridge / 2

Coach Summerfield has been coaching high school football for more than 34 years. He just finished his second season as contact/quarterbacks coach at Lakeridge High school. Prior to Lakeridge, he spent the previous 23 years as the head football coach and a P.E. teacher at Barlow High School, where he still teaches. Before Barlow, he was the head football coach and athletic director at Central Catholic for six years, and before CCHS, he started his teaching and coaching career at Lake Oswego as the quarterbacks coach, cornerbacks coach and offensive coordinator for six years. He is a master trainer with USA football, where he does coaches’ certifications around the country for high school and youth coaches. He also consults with college, high school and youth coaches in the installation and advancement of contact systems within their programs that relate to advanced tackling and blocking concepts. He is a true-blooded Oregonian, born and raised in Gresham, where he attended Gresham High School. He played quarterback at Portland State University. He and his wife of 37 years, Jeannine, have four kids (Gabrielle, Alexandria, Campbell and Masten). They are proud grandparents with a two-year old granddaughter and another on the way in September.

Tony Graziani

Position: Assistant Coach

Years coached: 10

School / Years at current school: Summit / 7

Graziani is entering his 10th year coaching, seventh at Summit High School. He started coaching for the Storm in 2015. He played football, basketball and baseball at Downey High School in Modesto, California. He played quarterback at the University of Oregon, leading the team to the Rose and Cotton Bowls. He was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons and played for the Cleveland Browns, LA Avengers and Philadelphia Soul during his 14-year professional career. He is married to Sarah and has three children — Ben, Will and Ava. He is an agent with Century Insurance. Tony considers himself the best golfer and athlete on the Summit staff.

Earlier:

‘With the first pick, Steve Pyne selects …’ Les Schwab Bowl returns for 74th year with a fun new wrinkle: a player draft

