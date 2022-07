Prior to injury, Suzuki was slashing .245/.344/.432 with four home runs and 21 RBI. Despite a strong start, Suzuki has only slashed .200/.258/.309 over his last 30 games. Suzuki’s health is a critical part of his development this season. Although 27 years old, Suzuki is acclimating to the United States. It is a massive transition to come from Japan and succeed right away. The 2022 campaign is a transition period for Suzuki to settle in over the course of his five-year deal.

