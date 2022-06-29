Stitt & Hofmeister To Face Off In Gubernatorial General Election

Four Republicans are competing to be the next Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Education, the position vacated by Joy Hofmeister who is running for Governor. The State Superintendent is the chief education officer in Oklahoma and makes major decisions about the state of teaching and learning in Oklahoma. John Cox is the superintendent of Peggs Public Schools and has been an educator for nearly 30 years. Ryan Walters is the current Secretary of Education a Former teacher appointed by Governor Kevin Stitt in 2020. April Grace also has 30 years of experience in education and is the superintendent for Shawnee Public Schools. William Crozier is a Union City resident and former teacher.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO