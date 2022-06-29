ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stitt & Hofmeister To Face Off In Gubernatorial General Election

Cover picture for the articleIncumbent Governor Kevin Stitt will face State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister in the gubernatorial general election in November. Both candidates were heavy favorites in their respective primaries. Hofmeister, a...

John O'Connor Defeated In GOP Attorney General Primary Race

A tight race unfolded between incumbent Attorney General John O'Connor and Gentner Drummond. Drummond defeated John O'Connor getting almost 51% percent of the vote. O'Connor has held his position as Oklahoma's Attorney General for the last 11 months after being appointed by Governor Stitt. News On Brooke Griffin was live...
Oklahoma State Superintendent Seat Up For Grabs

Four Republicans are competing to be the next Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Education, the position vacated by Joy Hofmeister who is running for Governor. The State Superintendent is the chief education officer in Oklahoma and makes major decisions about the state of teaching and learning in Oklahoma. John Cox is the superintendent of Peggs Public Schools and has been an educator for nearly 30 years. Ryan Walters is the current Secretary of Education a Former teacher appointed by Governor Kevin Stitt in 2020. April Grace also has 30 years of experience in education and is the superintendent for Shawnee Public Schools. William Crozier is a Union City resident and former teacher.
Amazing Oklahomans: Sara Cunningham

On the final day of Pride Month we're celebrating one Amazing Oklahoman bringing lots of love to OKC. Sara Cunningham founded Free Mom Hugs with the goal of making sure every member of the LGBTQ+ community feels loved. It began when her own son came out to her and she...
Authorities Arrest Carjacking Suspect In New Mexico

The Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that authorities arrested Jaycob Sena in Albuquerque, New Mexico. According to deputies, Sena was arrested around 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Deputies say Sena was on foot at the time of his arrest and was not in possession of a vehicle or a weapon.
