Spokane, WA

Central Library reopening in two weeks!

By Vincent Saglimbeni
 2 days ago
Courtesy: Unsplash

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Central Spokane Public Library will reopen on Monday, July 11.

The library has been closed for the past two years due to renovations.

A ceremony will take place to celebrate the reopening of the library.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place from 9-10 a.m. Food trucks, tours, live music, and activities for kids will be available at the library as well.

New features of the library include a recording studio, video studio, computer lab and more.

More information on the event can be found HERE.

‘It’s busy’: Local COVID-19 testing centers see surge of infections in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash.– More people are calling in sick nationwide, including in Spokane County, as clinics are reporting a surge of local COVID-19 infections. With the 4th of July approaching fast this weekend, health officials are on their toes. “It’s definitely a little bit busier. We see rushes in the morning and around lunchtime,” said Dustin Wyborney, Site Manager at Discovery...
