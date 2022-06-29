Central Library reopening in two weeks!

Courtesy: Unsplash

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Central Spokane Public Library will reopen on Monday, July 11.

The library has been closed for the past two years due to renovations.

A ceremony will take place to celebrate the reopening of the library.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place from 9-10 a.m. Food trucks, tours, live music, and activities for kids will be available at the library as well.

New features of the library include a recording studio, video studio, computer lab and more.

More information on the event can be found HERE.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.