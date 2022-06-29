ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Dry June in Denver, but not in southeast Colorado

By Jessica Lebel
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — June 2022 has been dry in Denver but above-average precipitation has been measured in many parts of the state.

June is typically a wet month for the Mile High City and historically has the third-highest precipitation average behind May and July.

So far this June has only brought 0.53 inches of rain to Denver. That puts the city 1.3 inches behind the average for the month and 1.25 inches behind the year-to-date average.

Denver saw 0.52 inches on June 1 and has been mostly dry ever since.

Luckily, in other parts of Colorado, it has been a wet month. Thanks to an early start to the monsoon, Southern Colorado has had impressive precipitation totals over the last 30 days.

Parts of the southeast plains and southwest corner (in green and blue) have seen more than 3 inches of rain this month.

There are even a few pockets on the northeast plains that have seen close to 2 inches. Below is a map of the precipitation totals from across the state over the last 30 days.

Denver and the Front Range have a better chance to see showers and storms at the end of this week and into the Fourth of July weekend.

