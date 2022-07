HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Hollister Police said they are looking for a suspect that was shooting a gun in the air in the area of Hillcrest Road at El Camino Paraiso at around midnight late Tuesday night. Officers said they arrived within 90 seconds of the call and began an "exhaustive search for the suspect." They The post Hollister Police looking for shooting suspect appeared first on KION546.

