Two Mountain View residents have been arrested and charged with trafficking meth and marijuana during a large-scale drug bust, according to Stone County Sheriff Lance Bonds. A release from the sheriff’s department said deputies were searching for Jennifer Mannon, 38, on a warrant for parole absconding. On June 23, deputies located Mannon at a Pitard Loop residence and placed her under arrest. The release said three bags of methamphetamine were observed in the residence.

STONE COUNTY, AR ・ 17 HOURS AGO