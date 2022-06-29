ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Pritzker wins nomination for governor in Illinois primary election

By John Clark
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zlp37_0gP3AfHz00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — JB Pritzker wins Democratic nomination for governor in Illinois primary election.

Incumbent Governor Pritzker was challenged in the primary by Chicago nurse Beverly Miles.

Pritzker will face one of six Republican candidates in November. Farmer and State Sen. Darren Bailey is the front-runner, and was endorsed Saturday by former President Donald Trump.

Billionaire Pritzker is the heir to the Hyatt hotel fortune.

Pritzker’s campaign released a statement upon receiving the nomination, saying in part, “Four years ago, Governor Pritzker and Lt. Governor Stratton told Illinoisians they would work tirelessly to put Springfield back on the side of working families––and today’s resounding primary victory is proof that voters are eager to continue this progress.

Darren Bailey wins Republican nomination for Illinois governor

“They’ve passed bold legislation to raise the minimum wage, improve our roads and bridges, protect reproductive rights, expand access to health care, child care, and education, and get our state’s fiscal house in order. They’ve eliminated our bill backlog, earned six credit upgrades for Illinois, and rebuilt state government after it was hollowed out by Republican Bruce Rauner.

“In the face of rising right-wing extremism, Governor Pritzker and Lt. Governor Stratton are the only candidates ready to fight back to protect the rights of women, Black and brown Americans, our LGBTQ+ neighbors, union workers, and every Illinoisan who wishes to live a life of their own design.”

