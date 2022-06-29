Dover man involved in drug investigation, turns himself in

HARTLY, Del. – A Camden woman is behind bars after being arrested on burglary and other related charges. At around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, troopers responded to the 1800 block of Slaughter Station Road for a theft complaint. The investigation revealed that a female subject had trespassed onto the property and stolen items from a vehicle parked in the driveway. Troopers also discovered that the same woman had trespassed onto other nearby properties, stolen items from parked vehicles, and burglarized a residential garage.
