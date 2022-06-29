Dover man involved in drug investigation, turns himself in

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man who seriously injured a Baltimore Police sergeant Tuesday night has been arrested nearly 20 times before, and now some are asking why he wasn’t already behind bars. Police say 36-year-old Joseph Black drove off from a traffic stop Tuesday night in Park Heights and dragged a sergeant two blocks. He was transported to Shock Trauma in critical condition Tuesday night, but is out of surgery and in fair condition Wednesday, officials said. Black was arrested Wednesday in the Upton neighborhood after what was called a “possible barricade situation” by police, in which SWAT teams blocked off roads. He...

