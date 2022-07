LA CROSSE – A fishing expedition for a highly invasive species of carp is underway in the waters of the Mississippi River. Armed with underwater speakers, electrofishing technology, large boats and nets, employees from the Wisconsin and Minnesota Departments of Natural Resources are trying to find out how many carp have made their way up the river to La Crosse, and how many of them may be spawning new carp into the environment.

