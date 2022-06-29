ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur City, IA

Decatur Ambulance Service dissolving

By WRSP/WICS Staff
newschannel20.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Decatur will be losing its ambulance service soon. According to Decatur city officials, they were notified by HSHS St. Mary's Hospital last week that the Decatur Ambulance Service...

newschannel20.com

Comments / 0

Related
newschannel20.com

Decatur searching for new ambulance service

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Decatur city leaders, local hospitals, and other medical providers are hard at work finding a new ambulance service for the city. This comes after HSHS St. Mary's Hospital said that the Decatur Ambulance Service was being dissolved. We're told the group has finalized an invitation...
DECATUR, IL
newschannel20.com

Ameren Illinois hosts outreach event for disabled veterans

URBANA, ILL. (WCCU) — Ameren Illinois hosted an event on Thursday in Urbana to help veterans with disabilities and their families save money on electric costs. The "Helping Heroes Veterans Outreach Event" included customer service help, grant opportunities for veterans and their families, LED light bulbs, and storm preparedness kits for those who attended.
URBANA, IL
newschannel20.com

Local business owners, Memorial Health donate $2M for SIU endowment

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — There's a new endowment at SIU School of Medicine. Local business owners Frank and Linda Vala gifted the school with $1 million to create The Frank and Linda Vala Endowed Chair of Urology. Memorial Health then matched that donation. The endowment will help support research...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Champaign County 4th of July festivities

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Fourth of July is right around the corner, and many are excited about the full return of the Champaign County 4th of July Freedom Celebration. This year is the first full Freedom Celebration since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The celebration will be held...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Health
newschannel20.com

Nearly $10M for Illinois Head Start services

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois Head Start services for children under the age of 5 will be getting grants totaling more than $9.8 million. The funding is from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and will be used to help with early learning developments. Wabash Area...
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Illinois AG settles suit with Peoples Gas for water contamination

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCCU) — Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced on Thursday a consent order with the Peoples Gas Light and Coke Company (Peoples Gas) over a natural gas leak that reached one of Central Illinois’ largest fresh water sources and nearby residents’ private wells. The consent...
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Springfield waste haulers may start routes earlier

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield residents will need to set out their garbage a little earlier. Garbage trucks could be running an hour earlier. Because of the high heat index and humidity, public works gave waste haulers permission to start their routes one hour earlier. The earlier routes started...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Access to healthy school lunches increases in Illinois

CHICAGO (WICS) — There will soon be more healthy food options in Illinois schools. Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, signed House Bill 4813 into law on Wednesday. The bill gives school districts incentive to promote the health and well-being of students, source local food products, and value the welfare of animals, allowing Illinois school districts to improve the evaluation process for potential food service vendors.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambulance Services#The Ambulance#Hshs St Mary S Hospital#Das
newschannel20.com

IDHS is being held in contempt of court

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. We're told the specific inmate mentioned in the order was transferred Thursday morning. The Illinois Department of Human Services, IDHS, is now being held in contempt of court by a Sangamon County judge. Sangamon County officials filed a contempt petition and sued the agency,...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Illinois Veterans Home to receive $200 million for renovations

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy will be getting nearly $200 million in federal funding to be used for campus reconstruction and replacing the current veterans home with a 210-bed skilled care facility. Additionally, 80 independent living domiciliary rooms will be created. This upgrade will...
QUINCY, IL
newschannel20.com

Lincoln Library starts homebound deliveries

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Lincoln Library will now be doing deliveries. The deliveries are for residents within city limits and if you are not able to visit the library because of temporary or long-term restrictions. You can borrow audiobooks, DVDs, CDs, and physical copies of books or magazines. All...
LINCOLN, IL
newschannel20.com

Savings on gas, groceries in Illinois starts Friday

CHICAGO (WICS) — The Illinois Family Relief Plan goes into effect on Friday, July 1. “Starting tomorrow, every Illinoisan will get tax relief on essentials: groceries, gas, your home, and back-to-school supplies, with even more tax relief going into effect next year,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “We are sending $1.8 billion in tax relief to Illinois families – and we are doing that because Democrats balanced the budget, eliminated the bill backlog, and state government is now running a surplus. In challenging times like these, it’s more important than ever to have a government whose first focus is on working families and those who are struggling, and leadership that provides new and creative ways to deliver relief when you need it most.”
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
newschannel20.com

Illinois to become Midwest abortion destination

CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WCCU) — The recent overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court is making the state a destination not for tourism but rather a medical procedure. The state of Illinois can expect to see an increase of travelers for abortion care. Every state bordering Illinois has...
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Technicians help keep families, children safe on the road

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Secretary of State's Office held the 15th annual child safety seat check on Friday, June 24. More than 20 certified child passenger safety seat technicians were on hand to check car seats for families at the Crowne Plaza. Experts say that a properly...
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Coroner identifies man killed in I-72 collision

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the man killed in a crash on I-72 this morning as Lucas Otto. Allmon says he died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the crash. ORIGINAL:. A 20-year-old man is dead after a collision on Interstate 72...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Leland Farmhouse Summer Kitchen getting new funds

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Leland Farmhouse Summer Kitchen is getting a financial boost. The Sangamon County Historical Society gave $1,000 to help restore the 1860s building. Officials tell us the funds are being used on a concrete foundation for the house, but say more money will be needed...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Twin brothers take on foster care system with 50-state walk

SUMPTER, S.C. (TND/WACH) — Twin brothers from South Carolina are taking steps to let people know about a system they experienced firsthand. The brothers are walking through all 50 states to raise money and awareness about the foster care system. Davon and Tavon Woods walked 20 miles, step by...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
newschannel20.com

Illinois launches gun-tracing platform to crack down on crime

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Attorney General's Office and Illinois State Police on Wednesday announced a new resource for Illinois law enforcement. The Crime Gun Connect platform allows police to analyze firearms used in a crime and use the data from other agencies to trace the weapon. Attorney...
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Voter turnout lower than 2018 primary election

CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WCCU) — Tuesday's primary election saw voter turnout at less than 30% in Champaign, Macon, Vermilion and Sangamon counties. Despite the large amount of money many candidates put into campaigns this year, the number of people who made it to the polls was lower than anticipated. Champaign...
CHAMPAIGN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy