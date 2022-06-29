Semi-truck crashes on I-57

No one is hurt after a fire that heavily damaged a building housing the Little World International Food Market on South MacArthur in Springfield. The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon on the second story of the combined commercial and residential building. Two people got out of the building before firefighters arrived, but a language barrier made it difficult for first responders to determine if others will still inside. Even as crews battled the flames, both levels of the building were searched and no other occupants were found. Three dozen firefighters responded to the scene and contained the fire to the second story.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO