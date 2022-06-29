Semi-truck crashes on I-57

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner identified an Arthur man who died in a crash. In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon said 20-year-old Lucas Otto was pronounced dead around 1:35 a.m. Thursday at the scene of the crash. The crash happened on I-72 between Buffalo and Lanesville. An autopsy performed Thursday […]
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man who was killed in a crash on Interstate-72 on Thursday morning has been identified as Lucas Otto. Otto, 20, was a pitcher for the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, which is a U.S. Prospect League and collegiate summer league baseball team. Otto died from multiple...
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital with life threatening injuries following a crash in Decatur Thursday morning. Decatur Police were called to the 1000 block of W. Harrison Ave. around 7 a.m. They said a pickup truck traveling east on Harrison Ave. was making a left turn to go into a business on the north side of the street when a motorcyclist traveling west on Harrison Ave. struck the front passenger side of the truck.
No one is hurt after a fire that heavily damaged a building housing the Little World International Food Market on South MacArthur in Springfield. The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon on the second story of the combined commercial and residential building. Two people got out of the building before firefighters arrived, but a language barrier made it difficult for first responders to determine if others will still inside. Even as crews battled the flames, both levels of the building were searched and no other occupants were found. Three dozen firefighters responded to the scene and contained the fire to the second story.
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police released video of an incident June 23 that involved an officer shooting their gun during a chase situation. The video released was from the officer’s bodycam as well as their in-car video. That video was sent out through Facebook. DPD officials said the officer was Sergeant K. Matt Daniels. […]
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — More than 30 firefighters were needed in Springfield to extinguish a fire that broke out in mixed-occupancy building on Wednesday. Sangamon County Sheriff’s deputies were the first to arrive at 2936 South MacArthur Boulevard at 12:44 p.m. They reported that the rear of the building was fully engulfed in flames and […]
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Firefighters Union posted on Facebook Wednesday morning that they had dispatched at least nine emergency vehicles to a structure fire at Market and Lee streets. This was later confirmed in the Fire Department’s press release. Arriving units reported to an active fire...
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A convicted Decatur killer has died in prison. Michael Slover Sr. was sentenced in May of 2002 along with his wife, Jeanette Slover, and son Michael Slover, Jr. for all taking part in killing his daughter-in-law, 23-year-old Karyn Hearn Slover September 29, 1996, and dismembering her body. They dumped her body parts in Lake Shelbyville.
FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - A Forsyth woman who is facing several charges in relation to the death of a child pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday. Taylor Burris, 24, is charged with Endangering the Life and Health of a Child, Aggravated Battery to a Child Resulting in Death and Involuntary Manslaughter.
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — On 06-05-22 at approximately 2:00 a.m. Decatur Police responded to 333 E. Center, in reference to shots being fired and multiple persons being shot. Upon arrival a victim, Sadarius D. Givens(20) was pronounced dead. During the course of the investigation and while working with the Macon County State’s Attorney’s Office probable cause to arrest Kaderius D. Wright-Jarrett(18) was established. Charges were brought against Wright-Jarret, through the Macon County State’s Attorney’s Office, with three(3) counts of First degree Murder being filed.
A burglary on Springfield’s north end early Sunday is the Sangamon and Menard Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week. It happened around 5 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Ramsey Road. Police say a man – appearing to be in his late teens or early twenties – got...
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Taylorville Police said its officers arrested a man Monday night after he fled from a traffic stop and led them on a chase through town. Officers were patrolling the area around the 600 block of Cottage Avenue in response to several complaints of illegal activity in that area; during a patrol, […]
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were arrested in Springfield on Monday after a traffic stop revealed they were in possession of two guns and suspected marijuana. Officers pulled over Baryon Whitley, 21 of East St. Louis, and a 17-year-old juvenile from Belleville near Second and Oak Streets just before midnight on Monday. During that […]
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the victim of a shooting in Springfield on Sunday. The victim was 19-year-old, Jamarius Williams. He was pronounced dead at around 7 p.m. on Sunday, which was shortly after he arrived at the hospital. Officials said that an autopsy indicated that Williams died from a […]
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in finding the person who broke into a home over the weekend. Crime Stoppers said that just before 5 a.m. on Sunday, someone broke into a home in the 2300 block of Ramsey Road. The suspect spent several minutes inside the […]
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Divernon man is facing charges after multiple copper thefts in Chatham. The Chatham Police Department starts investigating on April 26 after reports of coppers thefts from the Village of Chatham. Police took a second report on May 1. The investigation into these incidents led...
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Taylorville man will spend eight years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to delivering methamphetamine. Chism Haworth, 41, was arrested after he sold meth to an undercover Taylorville Police officer. He was charged with Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine, normally punishable by three to seven years in prison. However, Haworth’s prison […]
