Predicting Texas football’s next 2023 commit after flipping Billy Walton

By Andrew Miller
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hot streak continued for second-year head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff in the 2023 Texas football recruiting class early this week. Texas landed the 15 and 16th commits in the 2023 class on the nights of June 27 and June 28. The 15th commit for Texas in the 2023...

The Spun

The No. 1 Linebacker Recruit Is Down To 2 Schools

Texas and Texas A&M have not met on the gridiron in more than a decade, but the two programs are currently battling it out for the No. 1 linebacker in the country. Denton (Tex.) Ryan five-star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. is down to the Longhorns and the Aggies, he told On3's Hayes Fawcett on Wednesday.
saturdaytradition.com

4-star linebacker decommits from Michigan

Raylen Wilson, one of the top linebackers in the 2023 cycle, decommitted from Michigan Tuesday. “I want to thank Coach Harbaugh and the whole Michigan staff for welcoming me with open arms, but at this time I would like to step back from my commitment and explore my options a little more,” Wilson said via Twitter.
The Spun

No. 3 Running Back Cedric Baxter Jr. Is Down To 4 Schools

Cedric Baxter Jr., one of the top running backs in the 2023 cycle, has narrowed down his recruitment to just four schools. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound running back out of Orlando, Fla. announced this Tuesday that he has four finalists: Miami, Florida, Texas and Texas A&M. Baxter is the No. 3...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star Oregon target Johntay Cook announces commitment

Word coming out of the visit for 5-star wide receiver Johntay Cook a couple of weeks ago was that the Oregon Ducks did a really good job and impressed the elite texas product. That was made evident by the fact that Cook eventually placed the Ducks in his final 3 schools, alongside Michigan and Texas. However, it apparently wasn’t enough, with Cook announcing his commitment to Texas on Wednesday afternoon. The Ducks were always fighting an uphill battle here. Cook grew up in Texas and has always been fond of them, and with the Longhorns picking up 5-star QB Arch Manning — the No. 1 ranked player in the 2023 class — last week, it made the Longhorns the more appealing option. Film Johntay Cook’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 94 TX WR Rivals 4 6.0 TX WR ESPN 4 86 TX WR On3 Recruiting 4 96 TX WR 247 Composite 5 0.9839 TX WR Vitals Hometown DeSoto, Texas Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6-foot-0 Weight 180 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on April 27, 2021 Visited Oregon on June 17, 2022 Committed to Texas on June 29, 2022 Twitterhttps://twitter.com/On3Recruits/status/154220423368395981011
Billy Walton
Blake Gideon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aggies miss out on OL target Harris Sewell

Outside of a commitment from linebacker Daymion Sanford, it has been a rough week for the Aggies on the recruiting trail, it started over the weekend when Aggies targets, QB Jayden Rashada committed to Miami, and CB Tony Mitchell committed to Alabama. It continued on Tuesday when defensive tackle Johnny Bowens decommitted from A&M and reopened his recruitment. There was hope that the tide could turn on Wednesday, when Aggies target OL Harris Sewell was set to announce his commitment. Unfortunately, for the Aggies, the Permian High in Odessa, Texas big man chose to leave the state, and has committed to Clemson. COMMITTED!!🐅 #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/4RwDtWBXAy — Harris Sewell (@harris_sewell) June 29, 2022 It is still early in the 2023 cycle, but Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies are going to need to close the deal on some of these top level prospects if they expect to compound their 2022 efforts with another top class in 2023. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes List Jimbo Fisher football camp - Thursday highlights
extrainningsoftball.com

Savana Sikes Transferring to Ole Miss

Former Georgia infielder Savana Sikes is transferring to Ole Miss, she announced on Tuesday. “Super excited to announce that I will be finishing my academic and athletic career at Ole Miss,” Sikes wrote on social media. “UGA will forever hold a special place in my heart and I cannot thank everyone enough who has supported me along the way. It feels good to be a Rebel!! Hotty Toddy.”
The Spun

1 School Is Reportedly Trending For 5-Star QB Dante Moore

With Arch Manning, Malachi Nelson and Nicholaus Iamaleava all committed, Dante Moore is the highest-rated quarterback still uncommitted in the Class of 2023. But one team is trending towards his signature. According to Chad Simmons of On3 Sports, the Oregon Ducks are leading the Dante Moore sweepstakes. Simmons said that...
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Texas' Latest Huge Commitment

On Wednesday afternoon, Texas Longhorns fans finally received some good news about its recruiting class. Yes, that's said in jest. Earlier this month, the Longhorns hit the recruiting lottery by landing a commitment from five-star quarterback Arch Manning. The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning picked Texas over Georgia, Alabama...
