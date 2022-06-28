ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trempealeau, WI

B-T, G-E-T softball players earn all-state honors

 2 days ago

Softball players from Blair-Taylor and Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau were honored as first-team players in their divisions by the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association. Lindsay Steien of B-T and Genna O’Neill of G-E-T were both first-team all-state picks. Steien was selected...

95.5 FM WIFC

Eight Wisconsin Marching Bands Invited to 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Eight Central and Northwoods Wisconsin High Schools will combine to form the 430-member Northwoods Marching Band in the prestigious Tournament of Roses Parade next January. “We’re looking for moments of happiness in this world,” said Wausau East Band Director Rob Perkins as he and the...
WAUSAU, WI
trempcountytimes.com

Red Hawks Post 354 drops pair to La Crosse, beats Tomah

A week that featured ample sun and even more heat last week also saw plenty of offense from the Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau senior legion baseball team in a Monday win over Tomah. Post 354 then dropped both games in a doubleheader to La Crosse on Tuesday. Post 354 was scheduled to host...
LA CROSSE, WI
trempcountytimes.com

Whitehall legion team drops two

Whitehall’s Hutchens-Stendahl Post 191 American Legion baseball team was one out away from a win on Tuesday, but they couldn’t get the final out and then dropped another game on Thursday. Post 191 led 5-4 with two outs in the bottom of the seventh against Onalaska, but a...
WHITEHALL, WI
trempcountytimes.com

LeRoy E. Woychik

LeRoy Eugene Woychik, 100, passed away June 22, 2022, at Roger Metz Manor in Winona, MN, surrounded by his loving family. LeRoy was born in Arcadia, January 12, 1922, to Albert Sr. and Mary (Korpal) Woychik. At age 16, he left home and moved to Milwaukee looking for work. He was drafted at age 18 into the U.S. Army, serving during WWII from 1942 to 1946. LeRoy served in the 11th Armored Division, “Thunderbolts”, under General George Patton. There were times he was a chauffeur for General Patton because he could translate languages. His Division liberated Mauthausen and Gusen Concentration Camps. He was also interviewed by an author for the WWII book, “From Dust and Ashes” by Tricia Goyer and endorsed the book. Shortly after returning from the war, he met his wife, to whom he’d be married to for 73 years, Faith Ann Reedy, in Arcadia. They were married November 4, 1946, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Arcadia. LeRoy was a traveler at heart, and they took a six-week honeymoon. They traveled West to California and then on to Arizona, stopping along the way to see the sights and visit relatives.
ARCADIA, WI
Emma L. “Emmy” Krett

Emma Lee “Emmy” Krett, 89, of Arcadia, passed away peacefully, Sunday, June 12, 2022, surrounded by loving family. Emmy was born May 19, 1933, in Newton Grove, North Carolina, to William (Willy) and Lillie (Watkins) Raynor. Her Southern roots remained with her throughout the years through her love of grits, okra, and North Carolina barbeque. Emmy was a kind, gentle soul that brought sweetness and joy to all those she encountered.
ARCADIA, WI
BERRY UP: Strawberry season is here in Western Wisconsin

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -A sure sign of summer is the arrival of strawberry season in Western Wisconsin. It’s berry good news, but the window for enjoying the fruits of area farmers’ labor is fleeting, as the strawberry season only lasts between two and three weeks. The fields at...
MENOMONIE, WI
From Our Early Files June 29, 2022

The Jackson/Trempealeau Counties Crime Stoppers organization is asking for help with solving the theft of a gun from a Whitehall store. Sometime between June 11 and June 16, a Ruger P85 nine-millimeter semi-automatic pistol was removed from behind a counter at Holtan’s Catalog Showroom. The gun was in a holster at the time of the theft.
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
Velma M. Davey

Velma Marie Davey, 87, of Arcadia, died Saturday, June 5, 2022, at Gundersen Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall. Velma was born in Alma, January 14, 1935, to Lester and Marie (Duellman) Conrad. After graduating from high school, Velma began travelling and moved to the west coast to grow and expand her horizons. She worked as a communications technician for AT&T for over 41 years. Velma was united in marriage to the love of her life, Arthur Davey, April 11, 1969, in Portland, OR. The couple settled in California and raised their son, Scott.
ARCADIA, WI
Recent Cougar Sightings Reported In Northern Minnesota

Known either as mountain lions or cougars, these big cats are rarely seen in Minnesota - but they are spotted from time to time. While confirmed sightings only happen a couple times a year around the Land of 10,000 Lakes, there have been a handful of reports on the North Shore in June of 2022.
This Week in Winona: June 28-July 4, 2022

Download a printable version of this page HERE and see more details in our EVENT CALENDAR. Interested in receiving this listing every Monday? Email info@visitwinona.com. 1:00 pm – June 29 American Melody Docking Levee Park. 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm Mural Painting with the Winona Public Library East End...
WINONA, MN
Cindy J. Kensmoe

Cindy Jane Kensmoe passed into eternal peace, June 20, 2022, with her daughter at her bedside. Cindy was born September 16, 1958, to William and Ruth (Baker) Stiffler in Brownsville, TX. She moved many times throughout her childhood but settled in Strum, after falling in love with Dan. The two were married May 27, 1978, and awhile later had two children, Bradley and Bailee.
STRUM, WI
Thunderstorms for Wisconsin Tuesday night may return Wednesday for all

Flood Warning will continue for northern Minnesota near the Canadian border until midnight Thursday. It is hoped that lake levels will drop 10-14 inches by July. 1st. Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Wisconsin until 8 pm. Tuesday night, a low and its cold front have cut through the region and have even developed some severe weather in Wisconsin. More of that is on tap from another low to the west which will keep the storm chance going Wednesday night into Thursday. Friday gets a high pressure cell to clear the sky and that’s the way it will stay through Sunday. The Fourth of July may get some showers moving back towards us.
WISCONSIN STATE
Large hail possible with strong storms in eastern Minnesota, Wisconsin

Skies have cleared and the sunshine is creating some instability that will help touch of thunderstorms in eastern Minnesota into Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon. The best chance for severe storms is across Wisconsin, where the Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for severe storms that will be capable of large hail. Some strong winds and a tornado are also possible, though hail is the biggest threat.
MINNESOTA STATE
Daniel “Dan” A. Holstad

Daniel Allen Holstad, 52, of Whitehall, died Monday, June 13, 2022, in his home. Daniel was born August 28, 1969, in Whitehall, to Rickey and Debra (Hanson) Holstad. Dan was in the U.S. Army after high school for a period of time and was a manager at the Rent-A-Center for many years. He enjoyed snowmobiling, riding his Harley, watching football and Nascar. Dan was also a big Dallas Cowboys fan.
WHITEHALL, WI
Arlene L. Kline

Arlene Lena Kline, 95, of Galesville, died Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Arlene was born August 28, 1926, in Milwaukee to Rudolph and Lily (Wilke) Schaik. She was united in marriage to William “Bill” Dietsch, and together the couple had two children. Arlene began working as a seamstress at a young age and excelled in her trade after years of working in a clothing factory. She was able to utilize this skill even after she and her family moved north in 1972, to own and operate the Trempealeau Fishing Float. Arlene was known to be a hard worker and often juggled more than one job, including working at Gale Manufacturing, waitressing at the Garden of Eatin’, and cooking at the Trempealeau Fishing Float.
GALESVILLE, WI

