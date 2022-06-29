ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

County approves cannabis tax proposal for Nov. ballot

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tf2oE_0gP398R700

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A proposal to place a marijuana business tax on the November ballot was approved Tuesday by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

Supervisors will discuss the exact ballot wording at an August board meeting. If passed by voters, the measure would affect marijuana businesses in the county's unincorporated areas.

Supervisors Joel Anderson, Nathan Fletcher, Terra Lawson-Remer and Nora Vargas voted yes on a second reading of the ordinance, which in turn places the marijuana tax proposal on the ballot, with. Supervisor Jim Desmond voting no.

Earlier this month, the board voted 3-1 -- with Desmond also opposed -- to take an early step toward placing a marijuana tax proposal on the ballot. The board approved a draft resolution calling for a 75-word ballot question, and arguments for and against the measure, along with a fiscal impact.

Five marijuana operations are allowed to operate in San Diego County - - three in Ramona and one each in unincorporated areas bordering El Cajon and Escondido.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
El Cajon, CA
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
City
Ramona, CA
City
Escondido, CA
San Diego County, CA
Government
kusi.com

California gas tax to increase again on July 1

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County decreased 1.1 cents to $6.253, and the statewide gas tax is set to increase Friday, July 1. Democrats have opposed any bill introduced to suspend the state gas tax, instead offering...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

SDG&E Facing State Audit As Outraged Customers Push Back On Rate Hikes

The California State Auditor is now looking into SDG&E as San Diego records the highest energy prices in the Country. The Union Tribune says San Diego had the highest average energy price in the U.S. from January through May of this year, and the State Auditor will be investigating why San Diego Gas & Electric bills have jumped, while also looking into how the California Public Utilities Commission approves rates for SDG&E and the other two utilities in the State...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Fletcher
Person
Joel Anderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Cannabis#Politics Local#Election Local
countynewscenter.com

County Adding New Warning Category to Inform Beachgoers

On July 1, 2022, the County of San Diego will begin using a new beach water-safety category and signs at local beaches in its continuing efforts to educate and protect the public’s health. The new “warning” category will join the existing advisory and closure categories. Warning signs will tell...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Are Fireworks Illegal in San Diego? Carlsbad? Chula Vista? Anywhere?

This holiday weekend, officials are urging San Diego County residents to leave the pyrotechnics to the professionals, reminding them that fireworks are illegal. In fact, fireworks of any kind — sparklers, firecrackers, cherry bombs, poppers and bottle rockets — are all illegal in the city and county of San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
multihousingnews.com

Mixed-Income Community Opens in San Diego

The 102-unit Valencia Pointe is some 3 miles northeast of National City. The California Housing Finance Agency has opened the 102-unit affordable Valencia Pointe in San Diego. CRP Affordable Housing and Community Development was CalHFA’s partner on this project, while MAAC Project manages the property, according to Yardi Matrix data.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy