ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Caribbean Marketplace, Chef Creole, Earth ‘n Us Farm among few spots in Miami to discover

By Lynn Martinez
WSVN-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s never too late to explore your city. I mean of course, unless there’s a curfew. South Florida is full of little hidden treasures just waiting to be discovered, and you don’t have to actually look too far for that diamond in the rough. Miami’s own Little Haiti neighborhood has a...

wsvn.com

Comments / 1

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
miabites.com

As American as Fried Chicken: Top 7 spots In Miami

July 4th is around the corner as is National Fried Chicken Day on July 6th. Fried Chicken is one of America’s favorite summer dishes along with apple pie, ice cream, and BBQ. There are lots of options in Miami, from classic Southern Fried and battered to Middle Eastern and...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Tostada Mexicana/ Orilla Bar and Grill, Miami Beach

(WSVN) - How does a sweet and spicy Mexican dish piled high with veggies sound for dinner? That’s what’s cooking tonight, as we grab a Bite with Belkys. 1/2 tbsp. coriander (whole) 1/2 tbsp. cumin (whole) Tatemada Sauce:. 5 units shallots. 5 cloves garlic. 1/2 cup red wine...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Celebrity-backed Dave’s Hot Chicken & new Chick-fil-A location headed to South Florida

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Coming soon Brewlihan, Oakland Park John and Stacey Hoolihan’s buzzworthy hub of mead — better known as honey wine — is slated to open at the end of July, adding to the city’s growing cluster of craft-beer bars, breweries and distilleries near ...
FLORIDA STATE
850wftl.com

Homes from the Treasure Coast to Miami littered with Anti-Semitic flyers

BOCA RATON- Law enforcement agencies across South Florida are investigating after anti-Semitic flyers were left at dozens of homes across the region. The full-color flyers were placed inside of plastic bags that were also filled with rice and corn. The flyers contain accusations of Jews having a role in the...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Little Haiti#Cooking#Food Drink#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Caribbean Marketplace#Us Farm#Haitian#Chef Creole
Miami New Times

The Original Hot Dog Factory Comes to Miami

The hot dog restaurant known for its cameos on Bravo TV's Real Housewives of Atlanta has made its way to Miami. On July 11, the Original Hot Dog Factory will open its first Florida location just in time to celebrate National Hot Dog Month. The Original Hot Dog Factory opened...
MIAMI, FL
click orlando

Disney Springs no longer a stop on Brightline’s Miami to Tampa route

ORLANDO, Fla. – Brightline will no longer have a station at Disney Springs as part of its 320-mile higher-speed passenger train service stretching from Miami to Orlando to Tampa Bay, railway officials said in a statement on Tuesday. The company, which initially planned to include a single station at...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
beckersasc.com

Gastro Health opens colonoscopy prep center in Miami

Gastro Health opened a Hygieacare center in Miami to prepare patients for colonoscopy. Hygieacare prep replaces conventional oral colonoscopy prep and cleans the bowels using an infusion of warm, gravity-flow filtered water. It is exclusively offered by Gastro Health, and the center is adjacent to the group's Miami endoscopy center, according to a June 29 news release.
MIAMI, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Future Hits Up Little Havana For "Holy Ghost" Visual

Future is one of the most influential artists in the game right now and at 38 years old, he continues to showcase just how talented he really is. His latest album I Never Liked You was a massive success and it features some of his stickiest hooks to date. There are plenty of great songs to choose from on the album, with one of them being the track "Holy Ghost." It's a song with aggressive production that allows Future to shine and offer up equally aggressive flows and catchy lines.
MIAMI, FL
Thrillist

Hang Out in Florida’s Most LGBTQIA+ Friendly Small Town

If you were asked to point to South Florida’s premier gayborhood on a map, where would your finger land? Key West? South Beach? Though they’re both technically island cities with a longstanding reputation for inclusiveness, there’s only one “Island City” in our book: Wilton Manors. While this picturesque pocket of Greater Fort Lauderdale is completely encircled by water—hence its official nickname—the surrounding canals don’t double as a moat-like barrier to protect its denizens from the outside world. Nope, not in Wilton Manors. This one of the most welcoming, open-minded communities in the country—and it’s been like that for decades. Wilton Manors was the first municipality in the state to elect an all-LGBTQIA+ city commission. There are also more same-sex couples that reside here than anywhere else in the United States (besides Provincetown, Massachusetts). But this year, as Wilton Manors celebrates 75 years of being a safe space for all identities, creeds, and cultures, it’s apparent that out-and-proud Floridians and their allies are still facing an uphill climb in securing equal rights. So, cruise up the coast—during Pride Month or any other time of the year—and you’ll discover why this wee island community is unlike any other in Florida or the rest of the US.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

50 live flies ‘landing on clean utensils,’ roaches among issues that shut 2 restaurants, including popular raw bar

Two South Florida restaurants — including a popular Lauderdale-by-the-Sea raw bar — were ordered shut by state inspectors last week for issues involving live and dead roaches, plus 50 live flies “landing on clean utensils.” The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
850wftl.com

Walt Disney World Cancels Brightline Station at Disney Springs

A Disney representative confirms that the mouse has derailed the Brightline station set to open at Disney Springs. ‘Downtown Disney’ is now ‘Disney Springs’ at Walt Disney World Resort. The new route configuration does not support a Disney Springs station, but Brightline will still connect Miami...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy