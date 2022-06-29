ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These are the best cities to celebrate 4th of July in 2022

By Fox Business
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

The 4th of July is just around the corner, but if you haven’t figured out where to celebrate you might want to consider San Francisco.

That’s according to a recent report from WalletHub, which found the best cities to celebrate Independence Day in 2022. San Francisco was at the top of WalletHub’s list.

WalletHub compared the 100 most populated US cities based on their 4th of July celebrations, affordability, attractions and activities, safety and accessibility and their 4th of July weather forecast.

The report compared the cities based on 21 measurements within those categories.

Aside from its overall ranking, WalletHub also found how cities ranked within specific measurements.

For example, Durham, North Carolina, was found to have the lowest average beer and wine prices, while Atlanta, Georgia, was found to have the highest.

Where should you watch the #fireworks this #4thofJuly ? WalletHub ranks the cities that are best at balancing costs and fun: https://t.co/unWZam3tp6 pic.twitter.com/js8BWpK12Y

— WalletHub (@wallethub) June 27, 2022

WalletHub found that six cities — San Francisco, California; Boise, Idaho; Virginia Beach, Virginia; Greensboro, North Carolina; Newark, New Jersey; and Laredo, Texas, — tied for the city with the fewest DUI-related fatalities per capita.

Meanwhile, two cities — Toledo, Ohio, and St. Louis, Missouri, — tied for the city with the most DUI-related fatalities per capita.

The report also found that another six cities — San Francisco, California; Boise, Idaho; Seattle, Washington; Fremont, California; Sacramento, California; and North Las Vegas, Nevada, — tied for the city with the best weather forecast on July 4, while Newark, New Jersey, was found to have the worst.

To see the overall ranking, here are the best cities to celebrate July 4th in 2022, according to WalletHub.

1. San Francisco, California

2. Los Angeles, California

3. Washington, D.C.

4. Atlanta, Georgia

5. Las Vegas, Nevada

6. New York, New York

7. San Diego, California

8. Seattle, Washington

9. Orlando, Florida

10. New Orleans, Louisiana

