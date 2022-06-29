Special Weather Statement issued for Wasatch Back, Wasatch Mountains I-80 North by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Salt Lake Desert RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 478 The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon Saturday to 9 PM MDT Monday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 478 Salt Lake Desert. * WINDS...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph Saturday afternoon through evening especially near and south of I-80. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph Sunday and Monday afternoon through evening. Winds will decrease in the overnight periods. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Relative humidity falling into the 8 to 12 percent range, with poor overnight recoveries of 20 to 30 percent. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are likely to occur. Any new fire starts or existing fires may spread rapidly.

BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT ・ 2 HOURS AGO