Special Weather Statement issued for Far Northwest Highlands, Northwest Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 02:38:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Jemez Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible, especially over and below the Cerro Pelado, Cooks Peak and Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon burn scars. * WHERE...A portion of north central New Mexico, including the following areas, East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Jemez Mountains and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...From Noon MDT today through this evening. * IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Dangerous debris flows are possible. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain from slow moving storms will be capable of producing 1-2" rainfall amounts over the Cerro Pelado, Cooks Peak, and Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon burn scars in less than one hour. This type of rainfall would produce dangerous flash flooding including potential debris flow. - Http://www.weather.gov/abq/EmergencyPrepFlood

COLFAX COUNTY, NM ・ 2 HOURS AGO