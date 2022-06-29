Winston-Salem police investigating drive-by shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are investigating after a drive-by shooting on Monday afternoon.
The shooting happened on Dudley Street around 3:55 p.m.
No injuries have been reported.
No suspect information is available at this time.
