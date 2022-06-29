ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Winston-Salem police investigating drive-by shooting

By Dolan Reynolds
 2 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are investigating after a drive-by shooting on Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened on Dudley Street around 3:55 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

No suspect information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC
