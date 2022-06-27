ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

15,000 fentanyl pills seized, 11 suspects arrested in North Texas drug bust

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WORTH, Texas — The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday that a drug bust involving multiple agencies across North Texas led to the seizure of thousands of fentanyl pills. The sheriff's office said it worked with agencies such as the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Texas Department...

Chase involving suspected human smugglers ends with 4 dead in South Texas

ENCINAL, Texas (AP) — Four migrants died Thursday and three other people were injured in a highway crash in Texas that authorities described as another fatal human smuggling attempt during a tragic week near the U.S.-Mexico border. The crash happened in Encinal, a small town where a tractor-trailer carrying...
ENCINAL, TX
Two Officer Involved Shootings Wednesday Evening in North Texas

(WBAP/KLIF) – Irving / Fort Worth – There have been 2 officer involved shootings in North Texas. One involved a suspect who was shot and killed at the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Irving located near the Texas 121 TEXpress toll road and North MacArthur boulevard. Irving Police say the man who died had been a patient in the emergency room at the hospital and had a handgun.
IRVING, TX
Arlington police asking for help identifying jugging suspect

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Arlington Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a jugging suspect who smashed the victim's car window and stole money. It happened in April 2022 at a shopping center in the 2400 block of E. Arkansas Lane. Surveillance cameras captured the theft. The victim told officers he recalled seeing the same car -- a white BMW X5 with custom rims, tinted windows, and temporary paper tags -- driven by the suspect when he stopped at the bank earlier that day.Jugging happens when a suspect sees their victim leaving a bank with money, then follows the victim, waits until he or she exits their car and walks away, then breaks into their car in hopes to finding the money or other valuables. If you think you recognize the man pictured, please contact Det. Taylor at (817) 459-5807. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477. 
ARLINGTON, TX
6 Arrested in Death of 64-Year-Old Woman Caught in Drug Deal Crossfire

A 64-year-old woman is dead and six people are in jail after a drug deal turned into a deadly gunfight in Burleson, police say. According to Billy Cordell, Chief of the Burleson Police Department, the incident happened on Friday evening but police are releasing more details days after the crime because of how extensive their investigation is in the case.
BURLESON, TX
Recent Arrests in Keller

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. GENTRY, ADAM RAY; W/M; POB: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: STUDENT; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; ARREST...
KELLER, TX
5-year-old fatally shot in Parker County by child playing with gun

PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - A 5-year-old boy was fatally shot by another child as they played with a gun, authorities said.It happened on June 28 at a home in the 100 block of Woodie Way in Parker County just after 9 p.m.   The children's supervising adult told investigators a 9mm handgun with the magazine removed for safety was in a dresser of the master bedroom. The children were playing in another bedroom of the home when the adult left to check on another child in the living room. The adult told sheriff's investigators that's when a gunshot rang out. LifeCare paramedics arrived on scene and performed life-saving measures while the victim was taken to a local hospital.  But the child later died. Sheriff Russ Authier said the case is still under investigation.  "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of this child," he added.  It's unclear whether authorities will file any charges in connection with the shooting. The sheriff's office didn't release anymore information. 
PARKER COUNTY, TX
Dallas police find 2 adults dead in apartment, 2 children unharmed

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Two adults were found dead in an apartment in the 6000 block of Ridgecrest Road. Two children were also found in the apartment, unharmed.At around 12 p.m. June 29, Dallas police were called to the apartment. A man and woman were found dead. Police said the two were shot. Police said the two children are under the age of five. Police ask that anyone with information regarding the investigation contact Detective Yahir Perez at yahir.perez@dallascityhall.com or 214-671-4735 and to reference case No. 116917-2022.This story is developing.
DALLAS, TX

