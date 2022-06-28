ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

KENS 5 joins media coalition seeking greater transparency from Uvalde city officials

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO — A six-paragraph letter outlines options for the city of Uvalde to release more information about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24. KENS 5's parent company TEGNA joins a media coalition of local and national media trying to gain more insight into the multi-casualty incident...

Slate

Texas’ Governor Wants You to Forget About Uvalde

The news cycle moves so quickly that we too often forget the things we should remember. Like the shooting in a Uvalde school that killed 19 children and two of their teachers. It was a little more than one month ago. We spoke with someone who will never forget, Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who serves the citizens of Uvalde. He’s spent much of the past month looking for answers. Gutierrez came to the city the night of May 24. And he’s stayed there for most of the time since, to be there for his constituents—to listen and to give them what support he can. Some of the people who lost their children blame law enforcement—for not doing enough, fast enough, to save their kids. The state senator has been looking for answers about law enforcement’s failings that day. But he’s also keeping the pressure on, knowing that the clock is ticking for Texas to take real action.
KAGS joins media coalition request answers after Uvalde shooting

KWTX

A Welcome home for Uvalde Shooting survivor

UVALDE, Texas (CNN Newsource) - A teacher who was injured at the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde came home from the hospital last week. More than 40 cars drove Sunday in a welcome event for Arnulo Reyes. He shared an emotional embrace with Sandra Torres-who got out...
wbap.com

Governor Abbott to Update Border Crisis at Wednesday Press Conference

(WBAP/KLIF) — The growing border crisis continues in the wake of more than 50 migrants dying near San Antonio. Governor Greg Abbott will provide a border security update in Eagle Pass, TX, Wednesday afternoon, to address the growing crisis. The governor will update the public on the state’s response to the surge of illegal immigrants, drug trafficking, and gun smuggling. Also appearing at the press conference are Adjutant General of Texas, Thomas Suelzer, and Department of Public Safety Director Steve McGraw.
uhclthesignal.com

COMMENTARY: Uvalde Police response exposes a deeper problem

The May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary shocked the nation. In the immediate aftermath, the public was given a timeline of what was thought to have happened. Local authorities from the Texas Department of Public Safety and UPD claimed campus resource officers confronted the gunman outside the school. At a May 25 press conference, Governor Greg Abbott cited the heroic effort of UPD to stop the killing. However, questions arose about the timeline and soon videos from outside the school began to paint a different story. The gunman story fell apart a day later as it was revealed the shooter was not engaged by officers outside of the school. June 21st, The Texas Tribune reported that the door to the classroom was not locked and that officers had adequate equipment to engage the shooter despite earlier claims to the contrary. Texas DPS Director Steve McGraw told a Texas Special Senate committee that the shooter could have been stopped within three minutes after arriving on scene. The lies told by UPD are not an isolated incident. There is a troubling trend of police departments lying to the public to protect themselves.
saobserver.com

UVALDE- HAUNTED BY RINGING PHONES

The 24/7 Uvalde hotline to support the community has confused one woman who is very concerned for survivors. After the May 24th shooting massacre at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary Gregg Abbott pledged an “abundance of mental health services” for “anyone in the community who needs it” also stating the services would be FREE. In Uvalde only 1 in 4 residents are insured. Abbott told the community to ask for these services through the hotline: 888-690-0799.
San Antonio Current

Assclown Alert: Calling the Uvalde police response a failure doesn't let DPS's Steven McCraw off the hook

Assclown Alert is a column of opinion, analysis and snark. It would be hard to find anyone willing to disagree with Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw's description of the police response to last month's Uvalde school shooting as an "abject failure." Phrases like "shit show," "profound tragedy" and "national embarrassment" also come to mind.
kgns.tv

Uvalde mother who rescued kids faces scrutiny from law enforcement

Uvalde, TX. (KABB) - A mother is credited with saving her sons and other classmates during the Uvalde shooting that took place last month. The mom says she tried to run into the building as soon as she heard kids screaming but, someone handcuffed her. Gomez agreed to cooperate and...
devinenews.com

Pursuit ends, fire erupts on family ranch near Devine

When deputies spotted a stolen vehicle coming down I-35 this Monday, June 28, things quickly took a turn for the worse. The driver fled, exiting the interstate and went straight through fences and into a family ranch just south of Devine. The two suspects are still at-large. After going through...
Bandera Bulletin

Authorities searching for two missing Lakehills women

The Bandera County Sheriff’s Department is asking for any tips regarding the whereabouts of 25-year-old Jordan Tompkins and 33-year-old Brittany McMahon, both Lakehills women who have disappeared. “Please call us if you have any information,” said Bandera County Chief Deputy Matt King. “We look into every tip and answer...
