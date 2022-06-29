ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Incumbent Sen. James Lankford wins Republican bid for re-election in November

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uowaI_0gP371l600

Incumbent U.S. Senator James Lankford won his Republican bid for re-election. Lankford beat out fellow Republican candidates Jackson Lahmeyer and Joan Farr, according to the Associated Press.

Lankford has been a U.S. Senator since 2015 and serves on a number of Senate Committees:

  • United States Senate Committee on Finance
  • United States Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs
  • United States Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources
  • United States Senate Committee on Indian Affairs
  • United States Senate Committee on Ethics

He most recently cosponsored S.4474 - a bill to prohibit the declaration of a Federal emergency relating to abortion.

He previously represented Oklahoma’s 5th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2011 to 2015.

Prior to serving in Congress, Lankford served as director of Falls Creek Youth Camp from 1996 to 2009.

For the full list of results, click here.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Rep. Markwayne Mullin: The Intelligence Community Should Be Looking Into The Actions Of Radical Groups Like Jane’s Revenge

Oklahoma Republican Congressman Markwayne Mullin joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to share his thoughts on the protests that have taken place throughout the country in response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade. “You’re seeing most of the destruction and this protesting and the spray-painting graffiti, the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Reuters

Republican pulls out his guns at U.S. gun-control hearing

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday objected to a Democratic attempt to advance new limits on gun purchases as one Rebpublican legislator pulled out his handguns at a hearing to complain that they could be banned. The House Judiciary Committee met in...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Oklahoma State
Daily Beast

Progressive Congresswoman Under Ethics Cloud Loses Seat

House progressives were dealt a defeat on Tuesday as Rep. Sean Casten defeated Rep. Marie Newman in their member-versus-member matchup in Illinois’ 6th Congressional District’s Democratic primary. Newman, a one-term freshman who came into office after successfully primarying former Rep. Dan Lipinski (D), one of the few anti-abortion...
ILLINOIS STATE
FOXBusiness

Varney: Another Biden failure, another Harris embarrassment

During Stuart Varney's latest "My Take," Thursday, the FOX Business host slammed President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris over their handling of the border crisis, citing it as another "failure" and "embarrassment" for the administration. STUART VARNEY: The Vice President, Kamala Harris, has spoken out about the death of...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Lawyer who left Jan. 6 panel seeking Missouri US Senate seat

An attorney who held key roles in the George W. Bush administration and who left his post last week as a senior investigator for the U.S. House committee probing the Jan. 6 insurrection said Wednesday he is running for a Missouri U.S. Senate seat as an independent.John F. Wood announced in a prepared statement that he's beginning the effort to get on the November general election ballot for retiring GOP Sen. Roy Blunt’s seat.The announcement comes as some Republican leaders express concern that former Gov. Eric Greitens might prevail in a 21-candidate field for the Republican nomination for the...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Lankford
Washington Examiner

There's no foreign oil bailout for Joe Biden

Reporters were sitting a bit too close by when French President Emmanuel Macron broke the bad news to President Joe Biden. "I had a call with [Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan]," Macron said to Biden, referring to the leader of the United Arab Emirates. "He told me two things: 'I'm at a maximum, maximum (production capacity)' — this is what he claims. And then, he said [the] Saudis can increase by 150 [thousand barrels per day], maybe a little bit more, but they don't have huge capacities before six months' time.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Politics Federal#The Associated Press#Indian#Falls Creek Youth Camp#Cox Media Group
International Business Times

U.S. Energy Secretary Granholm Violated Ethics Law, Watchdog Says

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm violated a law that limits the political participation and speech of federal employees during an interview in late 2021, a government watchdog said. The Hatch Act of 1939 limits the political campaigning activities of federal employees, except the president and vice president. Granholm's remarks made...
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

What to Watch on Election Night in Ruby-Red Oklahoma

There isn’t much hope for Democrats this fall in ruby-red Oklahoma, but the GOP is so dominant in the state that primary battles abound. Oklahoma is a runoff state, so if no candidate gets 50% in the primary, a top-two runoff will follow in August. Coming in second is the goal of many candidates on primary day.
BBC

Congress passes first gun control bill in decades

The US Congress has passed a gun control bill - the most significant firearms legislation in nearly 30 years. It imposes tougher checks on young buyers and encourages states to remove guns from people considered a threat. The measures enjoyed bipartisan support, with 14 Republicans joining Democrats in the House...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
67K+
Followers
117K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy