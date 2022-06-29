Incumbent Sen. James Lankford wins Republican bid for re-election in November

Incumbent U.S. Senator James Lankford won his Republican bid for re-election. Lankford beat out fellow Republican candidates Jackson Lahmeyer and Joan Farr, according to the Associated Press.

Lankford has been a U.S. Senator since 2015 and serves on a number of Senate Committees:

United States Senate Committee on Finance

United States Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs

United States Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources

United States Senate Committee on Indian Affairs

United States Senate Committee on Ethics

He most recently cosponsored S.4474 - a bill to prohibit the declaration of a Federal emergency relating to abortion.

He previously represented Oklahoma’s 5th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2011 to 2015.

Prior to serving in Congress, Lankford served as director of Falls Creek Youth Camp from 1996 to 2009.

