Charlotte FC hosts Austin FC at BofA Stadium Thursday night

PHOTO: Charlotte FC vs New York Red Bulls (CHARLOTTE FC)

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC will host Austin FC Thursday night in an MLS regular season match.

The match starts at 7 p.m. at the Bank of America Stadium in uptown.

Charlotte FC was without 13 of their players due to injury, but mostly health protocols, in their last match against Montreal, the team said.

Charlotte FC lost 2-1.

Interim head coach Christian Lattanzio said the situation is still developing on who will be available for Austin FC on Thursday.

“At the time, we are monitoring the situation on a daily basis. We have a few guys back, I don’t want to go too much into the names, but we have a few guys back. A few others we are waiting, but little by little I’m getting all the squad back.”

The game will be on WAXN and on the WSOC app.

Charlotte FC contributed to this report.

Charlotte FC's Brandt Bronico Charlotte FC midfielder Brandt Bronico kicks the ball in the second half against the Vancouver Whitecaps in an MLS soccer match in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, May 22, 2022. Charlotte FC won 2-1. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

