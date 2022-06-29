ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte FC hosts Austin FC at BofA Stadium Thursday night

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
PHOTO: Charlotte FC vs New York Red Bulls (CHARLOTTE FC)

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC will host Austin FC Thursday night in an MLS regular season match.

The match starts at 7 p.m. at the Bank of America Stadium in uptown.

Charlotte FC was without 13 of their players due to injury, but mostly health protocols, in their last match against Montreal, the team said.

Charlotte FC lost 2-1.

Interim head coach Christian Lattanzio said the situation is still developing on who will be available for Austin FC on Thursday.

“At the time, we are monitoring the situation on a daily basis. We have a few guys back, I don’t want to go too much into the names, but we have a few guys back. A few others we are waiting, but little by little I’m getting all the squad back.”

The game will be on WAXN and on the WSOC app.

Charlotte FC contributed to this report.

Charlotte FC's Brandt Bronico Charlotte FC midfielder Brandt Bronico kicks the ball in the second half against the Vancouver Whitecaps in an MLS soccer match in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, May 22, 2022. Charlotte FC won 2-1. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Related
CBS LA

Arango, Musovski, Opoku score in LAFC's 3-1 win over Dallas

Christian Arango, Danny Musovski and Kwadwo Opoku each scored for Los Angeles FC in a 3-1 victory over Dallas on Wednesday night.Arango's goal put LAFC (11-3-3) ahead 2-1 in the 57th minute. Musovski opened the scoring in the 23rd and Opoku capped it in the 86th.Jesus Ferreira scored for Dallas (7-5-5) in the 38th.Maxime Crepeau saved two shots for LAFC. Maarten Paes saved eight shots for Dallas.LAFC next plays on Saturday against the Vancouver Whitecaps on the road, and Dallas will host Inter Miami on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Brenner nets hat trick in wild FC Cincinnati draw with NYCFC

Brenner completed his first career MLS hat trick in the 70th minute to help host FC Cincinnati record a 4-4 draw against New York City FC on Wednesday. Brenner, who scored in the 24th and 30th minute, also had two apparent goals overturned by video review. He sent a brilliant...
CINCINNATI, OH
ESPN

Surging LAFC take down FC Dallas

Los Angeles FC, undefeated in its past five matches after a 3-1 win over visiting FC Dallas on Wednesday night, keeps rolling as the top team in Major League Soccer. LAFC remained atop the Western Conference at 11-3-3, its 36 points the highest total in the league. Danny Musovski, Cristian "Chicho" Arango and Kwadwo Opoku scored goals in the win, enough to offset a goal by U.S. national team forward Jesus Ferreira in the first half.
FRISCO, TX
CBS Chicago

Navarro scores, Slonina earns shutout as Fire beat Philadelphia Union

CHICAGO (AP) — Federico Navarro scored in the 68th minute and the Chicago Fire beat the Philadelphia Union 1-0 on Wednesday night.Gabriel Slonina saved both of the shots he faced for Fire (4-8-5). Andre Blake saved three shots for the Union (7-2-8).Both teams play Sunday. The Fire visit the San Jose Earthquakes and the Union visit the Columbus Crew.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Hurricanes Announce 2022 Exhibition Schedule

RALEIGH, NC - The National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes today announced the team's 2022 exhibition schedule. Carolina will play six exhibition games prior to opening the 2022-23 regular season, including three games at PNC Arena. Ticket information will be announced at a later date. The Hurricanes will open their 2022...
RALEIGH, NC
ESPN

Chicago Fire stun Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia Union

Federico Navarro's 68th-minute goal gave the Chicago Fire a 1-0 upset victory over the visiting Philadelphia Union on Wednesday. Chris Mueller sparked the winning goal with some tremendous footwork to beat defender Kai Wagner. After a deflected cross, Navarro made the most of the play by converting a right-footed shot for his first goal of the season.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Canes Announce 2022 Prospects Development Camp Schedule

RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced the schedule for the team's annual Prospects Development Camp, which will be held at Invisalign Arena from July 10-14. The full camp roster will be released following the 2022 NHL Draft. Carolina's...
RALEIGH, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
