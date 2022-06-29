ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt wins Republican bid for re-election in November

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48TWYS_0gP36olX00

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma gubernatorial incumbent Kevin Stitt won his Republican bid for re-election, according to the Associated Press. Stitt beat out fellow Republican candidates Joel Kintsel, Moria McCabe and Mark Sherwood.

In November, Stitt will face off against Democratic nominee Joy Hofmeister.

Stitt is the 28th governor of Oklahoma, and he was elected in 2018. He assumed office on Jan. 14, 2012. His current term ends Jan. 9, 2023. Stitt is also a citizen of the Cherokee Nation and the second Native American to be elected as governor in the U.S.

Prior to be elected governor of Oklahoma, Stitt founded a mortgage company, Gateway Mortgage, in Jenks, Okla. in 2000.

For the full list of results, click here.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

guess
1d ago

Stitt has spent just out of ppe money $7,000 on bbq $10,000 on popcorn & dvds for inmates ( instead of fixing them so people don't die everyday) LETS NOT FORGET HE ENDED COVID UNEMPLOYMENT early . He tried to change real estate laws so his wife could get into real estate And his wife has totaled 3 brand new cars in the same year , Plus all the trigger laws over Roe vs Wade ... Y'all really going to vote for someone who DOES NOT CARE ABOUT OKLAHOMA PEOPLE lol you're not paying attention if you do

Reply
9
Lucycarin
1d ago

This isnt impressive at all, we should make sure all registered citizens can vote, instead of forced registered as a political party. This should have NEVER begun. I want all to vote for the best candidate, not for the money gained by the group…

Reply
7
Johnny Springer
1d ago

I will vote for Joyce in November sitting is a races towards native Americans and shouldn't even been allowed to run just for that reason alone

Reply(2)
6
Related
KOCO

Drummond knocks off O’Connor in Oklahoma AG race

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Tulsa attorney Gentner Drummond has knocked off incumbent Attorney General John O’Connor in the Republican primary in the race for Oklahoma attorney general. With no Democrat and only a Libertarian on the November ballot, Tuesday’s victory for Drummond, 58, means he is almost certain...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Jenks, OK
State
Oklahoma State
thecentersquare.com

Stitt wins Republican nomination for his post; AG O'Connor defeated

(The Center Square) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt won the Republican nomination for a second term as governor, defeating three other candidates without a runoff, according to unofficial election results. Stitt took 69% of the vote in Tuesday's primary election. He will face State Superintendent of Instruction Joy Hofmeister, who...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma Election Results: 2022 Primary Elections in Oklahoma

Oklahomans went to the polls to cast their votes in the state's primary Tuesday. Below is a look at some of the key races in Oklahoma and their results. Incumbent Kevin Stitt and Joy Hofmeister won their respective primaries for Oklahoma governor. Both races were called fairly early, a little...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joy Hofmeister
Person
Kevin Stitt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Republicans#Incumbent#Politics State#Politics Governor#The Associated Press#Democratic#The Cherokee Nation#Native American#Gateway Mortgage#Cox Media Group
oklahomawatch.org

In Many Oklahoma Races, Outside Groups Are Outspending Candidates

Spending on state political campaigns by outside groups is approaching $10 million in June as Oklahomans go to the polls on Tuesday in the primary election. The independent expenditures are allowed to be spent in unlimited amounts as long as they are not coordinated with campaigns. But who or what organizations are donating money for the expenditures largely remains a secret because of state and federal campaign finance laws.
OKLAHOMA STATE
US News and World Report

What to Watch on Election Night in Ruby-Red Oklahoma

There isn’t much hope for Democrats this fall in ruby-red Oklahoma, but the GOP is so dominant in the state that primary battles abound. Oklahoma is a runoff state, so if no candidate gets 50% in the primary, a top-two runoff will follow in August. Coming in second is the goal of many candidates on primary day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
KTUL

What to know before heading to the polls in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Tuesday, Jun. 28 is primary election day in Oklahoma. Voters will be deciding who their parties' nominees will be to go up for election in November, among other ballot measures. The Oklahoma State Election Board recommends that voters double-check their polling places as a...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
67K+
Followers
117K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy