ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Look: Odell Beckham Jr. got a painting that takes a shot at Browns stint

By Scott Rogust
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. got a painting of himself in a Los Angeles Rams uniform picking up his Cleveland Browns self. Odell Beckham Jr. is currently a free agent after winning Super Bowl 56 with the Los Angeles Rams. He joined the NFC West powerhouse after he was waived by...

fansided.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

The Steelers Quietly Have A Serious Problem On Their Hands

The Pittsburgh Steelers come into the 2022 NFL season with a major issue at quarterback. With their long-time starting QB Ben Roethlisberger having retired last season, the team looks to two new QBs to replace him. Those two players are former Chicago Bears starter Mitchell Trubisky, and 2022 draft pick...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Warren Moon Reacts To Death Of Legendary Quarterback

Warren Moon has been severely impacted by the death of Marlin Briscoe. Briscoe passed away on Monday at the age of 76. He was the first Black starting quarterback in the American Football League more than five decades ago. Moon offered up his condolences for Briscoe and his family on...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
State
New York State
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Cleveland, OH
Entertainment
hotnewhiphop.com

Ex-NFL Star Darren Sharper Reaches Settlement In Rape Case

Former NFL player Darren Sharper, who is currently serving a 20-year-prison sentence in charges resulting from a multiple-state rape case, has reached a settlement with the three women who came forward and said they were drugged and raped by the former Super Bowl Champion in 2014. The women brought these...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#Rams Obj#The New York Giants
The Spun

Look: Dianna Russini Reacts To Controversial Quarterback List

Earlier Wednesday morning, ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson turned heads with a very controversial list. The former NFL wide receiver named his top five "scariest quarterbacks" in the NFL. At the top of his list, Keyshawn had Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson. He rounded out the top five with Patrick Mahomes,...
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Steelers: Kenny Pickett is testing fans’ patience

Pittsburgh Steelers fans need to be patient with rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett — but surely even the Pitt product expects more from himself than third string. Take a deep breath and say it with me: “It’s only OTA’s.”. Pickett was the first quarterback taken, and was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Paintings
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Explains Why He Should Be Believed Over 26 Women

Following this Tuesday's practice session, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke to the media. Several questions were about his legal situation. It was announced earlier this week that Watson could face two more lawsuits. That would push the total count to 26. Watson was asked by Browns reporters why people...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Says 1 NBA Star Is Playing The Wrong Sport

Anthony Edwards' talent isn't contained to the basketball court. The Minnesota Timberwolves star posted a video where he shows off his strong arm and pass-catching skills on the gridiron. Edwards earned praise from NFL icon Tom Brady, who encouraged the 20-year-old to reconsider his calling. "Ant I know the money...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Dolphins React To Death Of Former Franchise Wide Receiver

Marlin Briscoe, the first Black starting quarterback in American pro football history, passed away this week. He was 76 years old. Briscoe started his pro career with the Denver Broncos. He then spent time with the Buffalo Bills before making his way over to the Miami Dolphins. One of the...
NFL
The Spun

NBA Star Reportedly Arrested On Felony Charges Wednesday

On Wednesday night, the Charlotte Hornets received disturbing news involving star forward Miles Bridges. According to TMZ Sports, Bridges was arrested for felony domestic violence in Los Angeles. He reportedly turned himself into a local jail. A physical altercation involving Bridges allegedly took place on Tuesday. A woman claims she...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NFL Rumored To Have 1 Growing Concern With Deshaun Watson

The NFL's disciplinary hearing with Deshaun Watson reached its second day on Wednesday. The league is arguing for Watson to be suspended for at least a year, while Watson and the NFLPA are looking for a shorter suspension (or potentially none at all). Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated is now...
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

262K+
Followers
498K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy