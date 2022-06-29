ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California budget won't cover out-of-state abortion travel

By ADAM BEAM - Associated Press
 2 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration won't use public money to help people from other states travel to California for an...

California first to cover health care for all immigrants

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is the first state to guarantee free health care for all low-income immigrants who are living in the country illegally. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a $307.9 billion operating budget on Thursday. It makes all low-income adults eligible for the state's Medicaid program regardless of their immigration status. The move will provide coverage for an additional 714,000 people. It will cost taxpayers about $2.6 billion per year once fully implemented. The Newsom administration has indicated it will take until 2024 to implement the expansion.
CALIFORNIA STATE
California advances bid to create legal drug injection sites

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California state Assembly has approved a controversial bill allowing Los Angeles, Oakland and San Francisco to set up places where opioid users could legally inject drugs in supervised settings. The move Thursday follows months of debate. Proponents say it would save lives, while detractors say it would enable drug addiction. The Assembly’s approval sends the bill back to the state Senate for final consideration. The idea is to give people who would use drugs anyway a location to inject them while trained staff are available to help if they suffer accidental overdoses. The move comes amid a national opioid crisis and spike in overdose deaths.
CALIFORNIA STATE
To avoid blackouts, California may tap fossil fuel plants

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California may turn to fossil fuels to avoid blackouts during hot weather that strains the electric grid. Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to sign an energy proposal on Thursday that gives the state broad power to buy energy in extreme situations. The Department of Water Resources would be allowed to buy power from gas-fired coastal power plants as well as purchase diesel-fueled generators. It could also build new energy storage and zero-emission fuel projects without getting approval from the state's major environmental review law. The proposal also aims to speed up building of solar and wind farms and storage systems by bypassing local approval.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Puerto Rico board approves budget as legislators quibble

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The federal control board that oversees the finances of Puerto Rico’s government has approved a $12.4 billion budget for the U.S. territory after legislators failed to approve one amid bickering. The board’s version of the budget approved Thursday had been rejected last month by Gov. Pedro Pierluisi because it reduced government spending by $100 million. He said then that legislators would submit their own version, but the presidents of the island’s Senate and House of Representatives clashed and failed to approve anything before the July 1 deadline. The board says the general fund budget includes $5.5 billion for public health, $4.6 billion for education and $1.3 billion “to protect future government pensions from economic uncertainty.”
POLITICS
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
Education leader race features qualification questions in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — In the race for South Carolina education superintendent, questions about the Republican nominee's qualifications arose after lawmakers in 2018 passed a requirement that the position-holder have a master's degree. Ellen Weaver, the CEO of conservative think tank Palmetto Promise Institute and GOP nominee, currently lacks a master's degree. After winning the Republican primary Tuesday, Weaver told reporters she'll complete her master's degree in educational leadership in October. Kevin Hall, who has served as a legal counsel to the South Carolina Republican Party, emphasized that the code outlining education superintendent qualifications says a candidate must possess a master’s degree on inauguration day — not on filing day or election day.
EDUCATION
Improving weather aids fight against Sierra Nevada wildfire

BRIDGEPORT, Calif. (AP) — Improving weather has helped firefighters stop the spread of a Sierra Nevada wildfire that forced evacuation of several hundred people from their homes and injured seven firefighters. Authorities say the size of the Rices Fire remains at 904 acres Thursday while containment has increased to 20%. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says firefighters were helped by cooler weather and an increase in humidity. Seven firefighters suffered heat-related injuries, such as dehydration. The wildfire began with a building fire Tuesday in Nevada County near the Yuba River. Evacuation orders had been in place for about 250 homes but some orders were lifted Thursday as firefighters made progress.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Sheetz lowers gas prices through July 4 weekend to help drivers save

ALTOONA, Pa.-- Sheetz has lowered its price for unleaded 88 gasoline to $3.99 a gallon through the Fourth of July holiday. A Sheetz news release announced it intended to "reduce pain at the pump for consumers" immediately. Sheetz added that is selling E85 gasoline for $3.49 a gallon. "The EPA...
ALTOONA, PA
Texas police: 4 migrants killed in smuggling attempt

ENCINAL, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas say four migrants have died and three other people were hospitalized in another fatal human smuggling attempt. The crash Thursday happened in the same small town where a tractor-trailer carrying migrants passed through Monday before ending up in San Antonio, where authorities found more than 50 people dead or dying inside. The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Jeep carrying seven people was trying to evade Border Patrol agents when it crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer. The driver was air-lifted to a San Antonio hospital in critical condition.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Person
Gavin Newsom
Alabama deputy wounded in shooting dies; suspect arrested

CENTREVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities said an Alabama deputy sheriff has died after after being shot by a fleeing suspect. District Attorney Michael Jackson said Deputy Brad Johnson was pronounced dead Thursday afternoon. The 32-year-old deputy had been wounded along with another deputy in a shooting Wednesday that involved a fleeing suspect. Jackson said the suspect, 26-year-old Austin Hall, was captured Thursday and will face charges of capital murder and attempted murder. It's not known if Hall has an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Authorities say the second deputy wounded in the shooting has since been released from a hospital.
ALABAMA STATE

